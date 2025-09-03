-the game now uses the vr runtime recommended rendering resolution for eye views, previously this was hardcoded to 2048x2048x per eye for testing and prototyping reasons. you might notice lower performance after this update if you have set your rendering resolution higher than this in your runtime, but it's now also possible to increase performance further by reducing the resolution on lower end hardware.

-nowindow launch option no longer renders the desktop camera behind the scenes meaning this option can be used for more performance gains on lower end hardware. Also nowindow no longer shows a frozen window on the desktop on Windows, instead the window is now actually not shown

-adjusted rainbow note hitbox

-re-worded intro license panel to be a bit better

-added intro panel about data usage

-added delay before intro panel buttons are enabled to prevent people from insta skipping all the intro information

-added new song: Aviators by OSVLD & HYPERSPVCE