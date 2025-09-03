Patch Notes: v0.4.10.45 – The Foundations Update

Hello everyone!

This patch marks an important milestone for our Steam Playtest: it lays down the foundations for accessibility, clarity, and smoother multiplayer battles.

With a brand-new tutorial, improved UI elements, and tons of bug fixes, this update is all about making the game more approachable while polishing the core RTS, deckbuilding and auto battler experience.

New Features

Tutorial Map

Finally here: a dedicated tutorial map to introduce new players to the basics of the game. Perfect for newcomers and a great refresher for veterans.

Player Rank Icons

Lobby and player lists now show rank icons for each player, adding flair and making progression more visible.

Level Cap Notification

At the end of each match, you’ll now see whether you’ve reached the maximum level. 👉 For this Playtest, the cap is set to Level 5.

Improvements

Bases are easier to tell apart with improved color coding.

Team recognition improved thanks to reworked spawners.

Base capture is now clearly displayed with a percentage bar and instant update notifications.

Finished base captures are more visually impactful.

Multiplayer maps updated with rebalanced player starting positions.

MiniMap pings are now much more noticeable.

Help window reworked for better accessibility.

Loading screen redesigned and now includes useful gameplay tips.

Sharper text across the board for better readability.

All text input fields now support extended functionality.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where destroyed building plots couldn’t be reused.

Fixed an issue where newly spawned units would occasionally ignore collision with a unit standing directly in front of the spawner, causing overlap/passing through.

Supply drops with rockets/missiles sometimes ignored helicopters ==> corrected.

Vehicles now drive at the correct speed in all situations.

Fixed vehicles stopping despite having space to move.

Steam Card corrections.

Fixed fullscreen-only startup issue.

Cursor now resets properly.

Fixed failed login attempt issue.

Server list bugs corrected.

Lobby crash fixed when a player was kicked.

Dozens of smaller fixes and polish passes.

Community Thanks

A huge thank you to everyone participating in the Playtest and sharing feedback – especially regarding the new Tutorial. Your input is invaluable and helps us make the game more accessible and enjoyable for both new and veteran commanders.

See you on the battlefield,

General Front