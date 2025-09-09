 Skip to content
9 September 2025 Build 19845036 Edited 9 September 2025 – 15:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

I'm happy to announce a small update for Thunder Helix.

It features the following changes:

  • Added: Friendly APC vehicle. Find some in the free-flight map.

  • Fixed: Mis-aligned zoom buttons on the map screen.

