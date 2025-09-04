 Skip to content
4 September 2025 Build 19844899 Edited 4 September 2025 – 14:09:45 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Shield Cap – Shields are now capped at 80% for better balance.
Safeguard Card Buff – Now provides a +30% shield.
Vera Ability Adjustment – Changed from 1 AP for 3 cards to 2 AP for 2 cards for improved balance.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3669691
