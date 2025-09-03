 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight Hollow Knight: Silksong Deadlock Cronos: The New Dawn HELLDIVERS™ 2 Path of Exile 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
3 September 2025 Build 19844851 Edited 3 September 2025 – 20:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Terminal hacking changed.
  • Island: Building a foundation levels the landscape underneath.
  • A new relic was added to the Central Meadow level in the northwestern part.
  • Fixed graphics issues on the male character, slightly changed anatomy (waist, legs)
  • Island: Mixer, Shredder, and Smelter now process resources 20% faster.
  • Sniper rifle mode opens additional zoom immediately after the first upgrade.
  • Gamepad no longer switches quick slots while inventory or any other window is open.
  • If the gamepad is the main input, any keyboard button no longer causes the new player connection highlight.
  • Headquarters: Improved graphics of the residential sector, residential blocks are wider.
  • Headquarters: The Engineer in the military department is no longer at the desk. It was a vestige of the old feature; now it just distracted with pointless dialogue.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1478971
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link