- Terminal hacking changed.
- Island: Building a foundation levels the landscape underneath.
- A new relic was added to the Central Meadow level in the northwestern part.
- Fixed graphics issues on the male character, slightly changed anatomy (waist, legs)
- Island: Mixer, Shredder, and Smelter now process resources 20% faster.
- Sniper rifle mode opens additional zoom immediately after the first upgrade.
- Gamepad no longer switches quick slots while inventory or any other window is open.
- If the gamepad is the main input, any keyboard button no longer causes the new player connection highlight.
- Headquarters: Improved graphics of the residential sector, residential blocks are wider.
- Headquarters: The Engineer in the military department is no longer at the desk. It was a vestige of the old feature; now it just distracted with pointless dialogue.
Update 0.9.8
Update notes via Steam Community
