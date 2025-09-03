1. (UPDATE) IMPULSE: Scorpion saves are now implemented! For these to work well, catching tanks in No Heal arenas no longer works. Saving rewards: your health resets back to its max, +2000 save bonus (on top of the +2000 air shot bonus), and tally to the scorpion saves on your stat sheet. The saving notification in chat shows who the kill was saved from too, for example "Dev was saved by Morose from Corum".



2. (UPDATE) IMPULSE: No Heal mode base pads no longer heal. This leaves the only mechanism of healing that of saving your teammates.



Note: To test out these updates faster, all non-OG impulse wars arenas are set to No Heal mode for the time being.

