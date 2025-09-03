 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight Hollow Knight: Silksong Deadlock Cronos: The New Dawn HELLDIVERS™ 2 Path of Exile 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
3 September 2025 Build 19844716 Edited 3 September 2025 – 19:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Fix for broken data in the credits scene -- made for a rather jarring and boring ending, sorry about that.

Added a couple of new hair colors, including "Normal coloured brown hair" by request from WanderingHero who wanted to live his own commando dream.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3016481
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link