Fix for broken data in the credits scene -- made for a rather jarring and boring ending, sorry about that.
Added a couple of new hair colors, including "Normal coloured brown hair" by request from WanderingHero who wanted to live his own commando dream.
Early Access 1.1d Quick Fix
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update