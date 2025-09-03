Wordy Rain update 1.2 is here!

Hey Wordy friends! The 1.2 update is live and it's celebrating the last bits of summer here in the Northern Hemisphere with these new additions:

New scene: Lake House - You can choose a new background scene for your game, "Lake House". I created this scene specifically as an ode to a favorite summer vacation spot for my family here in the Pacific Northwest called Iron Springs.

New feature! The Wordy Drop - there's a new seasonal feature in Wordy Rain called the Wordy Drop: ten secret words related to a theme. This season's theme is "summer", so your mission is to find all ten summer-themed words and unlock them in the menu. Steam players get a Steam achievement for finding all ten! But once the season is done, that's it. Get those words while you can!

Powerup changes and additions - the Swap powerup has been changed to work a bit more like you wanted it to (you drag the letter to swap it). And since swap is now just one powerup, I've added a new one: shuffle the board. This one gets granted on leveling up in Challenge mode, and every 1000 points in other modes.

I hope you love the update and that it's a nice reminder for you of our summer days this year!