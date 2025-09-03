 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight Hollow Knight: Silksong Deadlock Cronos: The New Dawn HELLDIVERS™ 2 Path of Exile 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
3 September 2025 Build 19844638 Edited 3 September 2025 – 18:32:30 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Adjusted audio levels. Now the game starts with only Ambience been audible. Music can be adjusted from the Options and in-game Pause Menu.

- Adjusted fullscreen so that it doesn't block ALT+TAB.

(Currently working on Resolution Options.)

Changed files in this update

Depot 3932031
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link