Fixed a bug that allowed players to create an Auto Trader slot without building an HQ or Warehouse.



Substantially increased the speed of basic research.



The API now detects outdated Steam clients and returns players to the Main Menu with an update prompt.



Fixed a bug where failed attacks would still go through.



Fixed an issue with the leaderboard timer.



Fixed a bug where Auto Trader would sometimes fail to grant 2 free slots.



Fixed an issue where the Settings button wouldn’t properly adjust to resolution changes.



Fixed a bug with the Vitrified Waste recipe.



Fixed a crash caused by the Move action.