3 September 2025 Build 19844378 Edited 3 September 2025 – 19:06:54 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed a bug that allowed players to create an Auto Trader slot without building an HQ or Warehouse.

  • Substantially increased the speed of basic research.

  • The API now detects outdated Steam clients and returns players to the Main Menu with an update prompt.

  • Fixed a bug where failed attacks would still go through.

  • Fixed an issue with the leaderboard timer.

  • Fixed a bug where Auto Trader would sometimes fail to grant 2 free slots.

  • Fixed an issue where the Settings button wouldn’t properly adjust to resolution changes.

  • Fixed a bug with the Vitrified Waste recipe.

  • Fixed a crash caused by the Move action.

  • Fixed bug where where premium currency purchases would fail.

