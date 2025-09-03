🏆 New Season — New Leaderboard Rules!



Starting this September, the game now has monthly seasons.

At the end of each month, leaderboards will be reset, and results will be archived (with screenshots of the TOP 10).



🔄 How it worked before:



Only your best score was saved.



If you played worse than your record, the leaderboard entry didn’t update.



⚡ How it works now:



Every new attempt is saved.



Even if you score lower than before, that result will replace the previous one.



✨ What this means for you:



Every match matters now.



At the start of each season, everyone has a fair shot at climbing the TOP.



You can keep playing to secure your place at the top.



📅 The September season is already live — jump in and set your new records! 🚀