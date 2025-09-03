Update 0.2 brings significant changes to the game mechanics and storyline.

New features and changes in the game

From now, monsters can be killed in two ways: with a sword or by jumping on their heads. The sword attack mechanic has introduced new enemies to the game and allows them to be placed in low tunnels.

Dash - this ability, previously available in the store, has been changed to publicly available. Any character can perform it at any time without having to purchase it.

A new item has been added to the game: “Hollow.” It is a character that, when placed on the map, will serve as a last resort anchor. When the player loses their last life, they will be teleported to it. The negative side of Hollow is that it takes away the last life. After being healed by Hollow, the player has 0 lives.

Characters have been removed from the store. From now on, the only way to unlock them is to defeat the Boss.

Skills and abilities have been removed from the store. These items have been scattered across the maps as items to be found and used at a given level, they are not saved between levels.

Fixed audio bugs that prevented music from playing after it was turned off, and a button that suggested it was permanently turned off.

Time counters have been added to the game, including a counter for time spent on maps. This counter only records the time after completing a map; if you leave the map while playing, the counter will not record that time.

A new help tab has been added, containing information on controls and, in the future, tutorials.

With the introduction of the sword combat system, the characters have been changed.

Several minor bugs in the game have been fixed.

The level design has been changed and will be refined in the near future to suit the new game mechanics.

Hollow

Hollow is the player's anchor. It looks like the currently selected character, but is transparent.

When the player loses their last life, they will be teleported to it, allowing them to place Hollow in front of a difficult stage and start again in case of an accident.

The dark side of Hollow is that it does not restore life, leaving the player with a life counter of 0.

After use, Hollow disappears and must be purchased or obtained again.

It also does not transfer between levels.

Storyline

The storyline has been adapted to the new mechanics and the new look of the maps.

Walter, the youngest of the siblings, was the only one to survive the attack on the village; the rest of his sisters and brother were kidnapped and imprisoned.

The player travels to rescue his kidnapped and imprisoned family. Walter travels through the first act to free the first of his sisters. After defeating the boss, the player will be able to play as Sophia, the imprisoned sister, or continue the adventure as Walter.

The imprisoned characters react to the character currently selected by the player, and their dialogue lines are tailored to the specific character, allowing for a more immersive gaming experience.