3 September 2025 Build 19844123 Edited 3 September 2025 – 18:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
✨ Improvements

  • Added system to rotate the computer during assembly by holding the middle or right mouse button


    🐞 Bugs

  • Fixed issue where scrolling on the Main Room Computer or Assembly zoomed the camera view
  • Fixed missing translation for "Selling Price" and "Total Spent" in PC assembly
    • [*] Fixed position of some "Fans" in PC assembly

