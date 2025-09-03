🐞 Bugs
🔧 Small Update – Fixes & Adjustments
Update notes via Steam Community
✨ Improvements
Added system to rotate the computer during assembly by holding the middle or right mouse button
🐞 Bugs
Fixed issue where scrolling on the Main Room Computer or Assembly zoomed the camera view
Fixed missing translation for "Selling Price" and "Total Spent" in PC assembly[*] Fixed position of some "Fans" in PC assembly
🐞 Bugs
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 3588632
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update