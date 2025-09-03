 Skip to content
3 September 2025 Build 19844104 Edited 3 September 2025 – 18:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This patch introduces a new type of battle: Settlement Raids. To attack villages, you only need a hostile reputation with faction, but raiding towns requires a specific item additionally. Village raids are designed for mid-game difficulty and primarily focused on increasing reputation, while town raids are end-game encounters with valuable rewards.


I’ve also added a Level-Up History feature. You’ll now see a new button in the UI that displays all your choices for a character (except attributes).


An issue with Enhanced Auras was fixed. They were mistakenly flagged as removable after battle, causing them to disappear after the next fight. Unfortunately, there is no way to restore them, so a respec is required if you selected an Enhanced Aura for a character. Newly chosen Enhanced Auras should now work as expected.

I’ve also fixed and implemented various small improvements mentioned recently.

Thank you for your support, and please accept my apologies ))

Windows Depot 3214791
