Welcome to the Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 Sim Update 4 public beta test!

The Sim Update 04 Beta is now available on Steam, Windows PC, and Xbox.

The release notes for the first SU4 test build (1.6.3.0) can be found on our forums here .

Changes to Career/Challenge League

Just like the recent Sim Update 3 Beta, Career and Challenge League will have separate progress and leaderboards from the live build.

This means Career mode progress in the live build will not carry over to the flighting build, and vice versa. In addition, Challenge League in the flighting build will have a separate leaderboard from the live build.

Making Career and Challenge League progress separate in the flighting build allows us to test additional changes and fixes that cannot be tested in the live build. All Career specializations will be unlocked by default in the flighting build to allow participants to preview changes that might not be available (based on Career mode progress) in the live build.

Will joining the Sim Update 4 Beta (and future Sim Update Betas) impact my progress in Career mode on the live build?

No, Career mode progress is locked to the live build. No Career progress made in the flighting build will carry over to the live build. However, all Career mode specializations are unlocked by default in the flighting build.

Will my leaderboard records in Challenge League transfer when the flighting build becomes the live build?

No, Challenge League leaderboards in the flighting build will always be separate from the live build.

Will progress in other game modes (Discovery, Free Flight, etc.) be separate in the flighting build and live build?

No, only progress in Career and Challenge League are affected. This could change in the future.

Will content I own or purchase in the Marketplace be available on both the flighting build and the live build?

Yes, all content owned or purchased in the live build or the flighting build will always be available in both builds.

Please find instructions to join the Sim Update 04 Beta below. You must own Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 (or have an appropriate Xbox Game Pass subscription) to participate on the platform of your choice.

What to Know Before You Join

MS Store PC Users: There is always a risk that you may have to re-install the sim when joining/leaving a flight, so please keep this in mind before participating.

If you have MSFS content installed completely on a custom path, you will have a much lower chance that a full re-install will be necessary when the update is officially released. However, if your sim content is installed in the default path selected by the in-game content manager, you may have to reinstall the whole sim when moving from the test build to the public build. We recommend that those who wish to test with us ensure your sim content is located in a custom path before joining the flight to avoid full reinstallations in the future (Details on how to do this can be found here ). The best set up would be for your store app to live on the default C: drive and sim content on a custom drive.

Please remember if you decide to join the Beta and install the build, you will likely have to re-install your sim if you wish to leave the Beta before it ends. If you did not opt out of the last Beta, you will automatically stay in this Beta and receive the next build.

In addition, while in Multiplayer Mode, you will only see users who are in the same build as you.

How to Join or Leave the Beta on Steam

Open your Steam Library Right-click Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 Click “Properties” Click “Betas” Select “flight_sim_beta – Sim Update 4″

If you would like to exit the pre-release test before it ends and revert back to the live build, follow these instructions:

Open your Steam Library Right-click Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 Click “Properties” Click “Betas” Select “None”

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 Insider Program FAQ:

Why transition to the website sign-up for flighting?

Moving forward, leveraging the website will allow us to send direct communication to participants who have opted-in (such as when a new flighting opportunity is available), create bespoke flighting audiences (such as specific groups focused on VR, accessibility, performance, etc.), and create private forums accessible to specific flighting participants. These tools will help us gather better feedback and reach more participants in the future.

I’m already participating in flighting for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, do I need to do anything?

Steam users are unaffected by these changes, and the flight_sim_2024_beta branch will remain accessible to all flighting participants on Steam.

We would still encourage all current participants to complete the website sign-up (including those participating on Steam), but it is not required at this time.