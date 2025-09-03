Hello everyone!

Today we bring you a big patch chock full of stuff! From performance upgrades to a lot of fixes, and even new furniture! Please enjoy...

Patch Notes - Little Sim World version v0.52.25

Brand new Furniture!

We have a delightful batch of new furniture to help you decorate your dream space just the way you like it! Whether you're into adorable bunny chairs, peaceful lanterns, or charming patio pieces, there’s something new waiting for everyone. From themed desks and beds to tiny glowing candles and cosy lighting, your home just got a whole lot cuter (and comfier).

Performance Improvements!

You will notice your game is running with more FPS and stability after this update! We made several changes on the back-end to bring you a better performance, enhancing the gameplay smoothness and experience!

Balancing Updates

Clothes have updated tags! Many winter clothes now also include the wetness tag.

Painting styles now have different reward pools according to each style.

Paintings now have their tier scaling according to their completion level (Lineart, Smudged, Complete, and exceptions for the special tier paintings!).

Disabled the Tube's intractability (Multiplayer can still be accessed through the game's Main Menu).

Added the hygiene lesson for tutorial "Gotta Go!".

Added support for colour maskable items to be dropped.

Controller & Steam Deck Support

Fixed cursor scrolling on select with a connected controller.

Improved Build Mode controls.

Fixed primary action key to not trigger while in build mode UI. This caused furniture to be picked up while trying to select buttons if object was in middle of screen where mouse was last used on controller.

Fixed TVs to be interacted with on controller.

Fixed being able to interact with furniture that was placed on controller.

UI Fixes & Updates

Fixed Interest Level rewards sometimes displaying empty thumbnails.

Fixed book count in library fee notification.

Fixed pause menu to be fully hidden before HUD becomes interactable.

Fixed non-collapsing Quest Types on Fullscreen Quest App.

Fixed the special rod for "A Quirk Journey" not displaying the fanfare.

Fixed quest items not displaying the exclamation mark.

Fixed rebinding to not trigger other actions.

Updated UI Animations to pause and unregister from ticking when disabled.

Fixed rebinding to not become more transparent when discarding changes.

General Fixes

Implemented retroactive fix for lost inventory slots when using the Tube.

Exam day at the University no longer displays the wrong text on the calendar.

Fix for "A Quirk Journey" rod not displaying fanfare.

Fixed several item duplication issues after rotating them in Multiplayer.

Fixed Thought bubbles going missing during play session.

Fixed colour mode being toggled when holding down the key.

Fixed colour mode being toggled with a hotkey when hidden.

Written books that can be sold on the Pawn Stall now can also be sold on Shipping Bins.

Fixed "Player not receiving the Cap" during the "Alumni Survey" quest.

Fixed missing Patreon names in the Chocolate statue.

Recycling clothes bins now actually reward recycling XP.

Fixed quests sharing the red notifications with Job Tasks.

Fixed "Mysterious Book" disappearing when dragging it to another slot in your inventory.

Known Issues

Holding bathtubs in build mode will display water; placing them down solves the visual issue.

Showing the first CC page without overlapping text.

Please remember to update your game on Steam so the patch can be applied!