3 September 2025 Build 19844053
Update notes via Steam Community
1.121

Hi everyone, just a couple of fixes for reported bugs!

-Fix rogue finale achievement not unlocking when beating rogue in Under The Clouds (If this happened to you make sure the main menu says version 1.12, then load the save then go to pause menu -> settings -> gameplay -> refresh achievements.)

-Fixed incorrect totals in load profile menu along with completionist badge not showing for Under The Clouds

Changed files in this update

