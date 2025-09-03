1.121
Hi everyone, just a couple of fixes for reported bugs!
-Fix rogue finale achievement not unlocking when beating rogue in Under The Clouds (If this happened to you make sure the main menu says version 1.12, then load the save then go to pause menu -> settings -> gameplay -> refresh achievements.)
-Fixed incorrect totals in load profile menu along with completionist badge not showing for Under The Clouds
UTC Hotfix 3
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update