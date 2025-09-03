Thank you for all your feedback!
- Update -
Changes
- Adjusted the credits menu so placeholders will no longer display incorrectly.
- Adjusted the credits menu and added the most important person — you, the player.
- Adjusted the style of some map icons.
- Added new decorations on certain maps.
- Adjusted the placement of vegetation in some scenes.
- Redrew several clue illustrations.
(This was translated using AI. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact me.)
Liujiajun
Sep 4, 2025
[b] Welcome to follow my Steam developer homepage and social media:
ːluvː Steam Dev Page ːluvː Discord YouTube X TikTok RedNote
Changed files in this update