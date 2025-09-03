 Skip to content
3 September 2025 Build 19843953 Edited 3 September 2025 – 18:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hi everyone:

Thank you for all your feedback!

- Update -


Changes

  • Adjusted the credits menu so placeholders will no longer display incorrectly.
  • Adjusted the credits menu and added the most important person — you, the player.
  • Adjusted the style of some map icons.
  • Added new decorations on certain maps.
  • Adjusted the placement of vegetation in some scenes.
  • Redrew several clue illustrations.


(This was translated using AI. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact me.)

Liujiajun
Sep 4, 2025


