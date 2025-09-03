- Update -

Changes

Adjusted the credits menu so placeholders will no longer display incorrectly.



Adjusted the credits menu and added the most important person — you, the player.



Adjusted the style of some map icons.



Added new decorations on certain maps.



Adjusted the placement of vegetation in some scenes.



Redrew several clue illustrations.



Hi everyone:Thank you for all your feedback!(This was translated using AI. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact me.)LiujiajunSep 4, 2025