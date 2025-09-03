 Skip to content
3 September 2025 Build 19843920
Changelog

  • A small fix for today's version 0.9.7. I noticed a bug causing Steam achievements and skill progression to fail – especially with Medic, which could have increased exponentially.

  • Correctly earning different achievements according to the situation requires confirmation.

Achievements: General Note

Achievements are new, and bugs are appearing, and unfortunately, I'm unable to test everything myself. Once they're fully tested, I might do a reset, after which they'll all be correct and well-deserved. The demo, like the entire project, is in Early Access, and that's to be expected.

Achievements in the demo and Early Access

  • I don't anticipate more achievements in the demo, maybe a few more.

  • However, Early Access will have many more achievements, including extensive statistics and a Steam leaderboard. I know how important this is to players, and to me as well – I'll definitely be paying close attention to it.

Planned achievements for Early Access and the full game:

  • progressive, related to each skill and completed tasks

  • successively, until the game's completion, for reaching and exploring new areas

  • related to quests, tasks, and the overall planned story mode


Greetings to all survivors!

– Pawel

