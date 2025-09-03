Changelog

A small fix for today's version 0.9.7. I noticed a bug causing Steam achievements and skill progression to fail – especially with Medic, which could have increased exponentially.

Correctly earning different achievements according to the situation requires confirmation.

Achievements: General Note

Achievements are new, and bugs are appearing, and unfortunately, I'm unable to test everything myself. Once they're fully tested, I might do a reset, after which they'll all be correct and well-deserved. The demo, like the entire project, is in Early Access, and that's to be expected.

Achievements in the demo and Early Access

I don't anticipate more achievements in the demo, maybe a few more.

However, Early Access will have many more achievements, including extensive statistics and a Steam leaderboard. I know how important this is to players, and to me as well – I'll definitely be paying close attention to it.

Planned achievements for Early Access and the full game:

progressive, related to each skill and completed tasks

successively, until the game's completion, for reaching and exploring new areas

related to quests, tasks, and the overall planned story mode



Greetings to all survivors!

– Pawel