4 September 2025 Build 19843907 Edited 5 September 2025 – 00:33:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey Loners,

 

We’ve been cooking more updates for your next Picnic. This one polishes the core loop, makes Peace Time sound even better (and really Brazilian), and throws in a brand-new way to understand Evolutions as you level up. Let’s dig in:

What’s New

  • Evolutions Recipe Pop-Up → See what ingredients unlock each Evolution while leveling up.

 

Visual Improvements

  • Forest biome bushes reworked

  • Better legibility on sand, grass, and snow surfaces

  • Enemy size now reflects their level differences

  • Fresh VFX for Friaca and Chamusca 🧊🔥

Quality of Life

  • Rebalanced SFX volume for Cocó and Banish Curio

Changes

  • Offering Life Debuff → Now temporary. Life returns once the debuff ends.

  • Peace Time gets a new Original Song (name TBD)

  • Offering Event removed from Tutorial

  • White Wing (Original Song) moved from Peace Time to Camp

  • Rose now says “Choose a Map” instead of “Start a Picnic” for clearer communication

Fixes

  • Warren’s ring attack no longer moves on Pause / Level Up screens

  • Lightning Orb frozen properly on Pause / Level Up / Taka-chan screens

  • Correct weapon name now shows on pistol discovery

  • Camp's original songs loop as intended

  • HUD animations for objectives & events no longer glitch

Known Issues

  • Lightning Orb Weapon Skill SFX may loop endlessly when triggered

  • Charger SFX might get stuck in a loop while on the pause screen

  • Some enemies' hitboxes are misaligned, especially larger enemies, such as Charger and the Elite Snacks

  • Snowbro VFX area is broken

  • Midnight Thread meteor VFX is not working

  • Coco's revenge VFX is not working

  • Figure skating crystal VFX are not appearing

  • Sometimes, when opening Taka-chan, there will be an overlay of the game bushes

Directors Comentary

More evolution stuff!

You've been asking on our Discord for more ways to see evolutions, and we're obliging!

As always, we're continuing to slowly improve the game until our next major release, which will shake things up.

I'm also interested in hearing from you all what the game is currently missing the most: characters, maps, weapons, or is it something completely different? What do you want to see added to the game? Let us know!

 

Jump back in and test the new Evolutions Recipe Pop-Up! It changes how you plan your runs. Drop feedback, share your OP builds, and keep helping us shape Atomic Picnic into the co-op roguelike chaos we all want it to be.

 

See you in the Zone,

The Atomic Picnic Team

