Hey Loners,

We’ve been cooking more updates for your next Picnic. This one polishes the core loop, makes Peace Time sound even better (and really Brazilian), and throws in a brand-new way to understand Evolutions as you level up. Let’s dig in:

What’s New

Evolutions Recipe Pop-Up → See what ingredients unlock each Evolution while leveling up.

Visual Improvements

Forest biome bushes reworked

Better legibility on sand, grass, and snow surfaces

Enemy size now reflects their level differences

Fresh VFX for Friaca and Chamusca 🧊🔥

Quality of Life

Rebalanced SFX volume for Cocó and Banish Curio

Changes

Offering Life Debuff → Now temporary. Life returns once the debuff ends.

Peace Time gets a new Original Song (name TBD)

Offering Event removed from Tutorial

White Wing (Original Song) moved from Peace Time to Camp

Rose now says “Choose a Map” instead of “Start a Picnic” for clearer communication

Fixes

Warren’s ring attack no longer moves on Pause / Level Up screens

Lightning Orb frozen properly on Pause / Level Up / Taka-chan screens

Correct weapon name now shows on pistol discovery

Camp's original songs loop as intended

HUD animations for objectives & events no longer glitch

Known Issues

Lightning Orb Weapon Skill SFX may loop endlessly when triggered

Charger SFX might get stuck in a loop while on the pause screen

Some enemies' hitboxes are misaligned, especially larger enemies, such as Charger and the Elite Snacks

Snowbro VFX area is broken

Midnight Thread meteor VFX is not working

Coco's revenge VFX is not working

Figure skating crystal VFX are not appearing

Sometimes, when opening Taka-chan, there will be an overlay of the game bushes

Directors Comentary

More evolution stuff!

You've been asking on our Discord for more ways to see evolutions, and we're obliging!

As always, we're continuing to slowly improve the game until our next major release, which will shake things up.

I'm also interested in hearing from you all what the game is currently missing the most: characters, maps, weapons, or is it something completely different? What do you want to see added to the game? Let us know!

Jump back in and test the new Evolutions Recipe Pop-Up! It changes how you plan your runs. Drop feedback, share your OP builds, and keep helping us shape Atomic Picnic into the co-op roguelike chaos we all want it to be.

See you in the Zone,

The Atomic Picnic Team