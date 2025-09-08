New week, new patch! The Vacuum’s range has been restored to its intended length. This was an unforeseen issue caused by changes made to mech part handling, so thanks to our eagle-eyed players for catching it!

Full Patch Notes

v 0.5.1723

Bug fixes

Removed small lake creatures that were causing crashes

Fixed the range of the vacuum tool

Fixed issue with egg incubator not hatching golden eggs

Fixed the state of mech parts sometimes not initializing correctly for clients joining saves they've previously played on

Fixed mech damage calculations from some damage sources being incorrect

Fixed inconsistent cost for some modular building parts

Fixed inconsistent naming for some modular building parts

Fixed a few rare crashes



We are currently seeing an issue where mod chips are disappearing for some players. We’re looking into it and will put out another patch when we have a solution.

//The FRAME BREAK TEAM





