New week, new patch! The Vacuum’s range has been restored to its intended length. This was an unforeseen issue caused by changes made to mech part handling, so thanks to our eagle-eyed players for catching it!
Full Patch Notes
v 0.5.1723
Bug fixes
Removed small lake creatures that were causing crashes
Fixed the range of the vacuum tool
Fixed issue with egg incubator not hatching golden eggs
Fixed the state of mech parts sometimes not initializing correctly for clients joining saves they've previously played on
Fixed mech damage calculations from some damage sources being incorrect
Fixed inconsistent cost for some modular building parts
Fixed inconsistent naming for some modular building parts
Fixed a few rare crashes
We are currently seeing an issue where mod chips are disappearing for some players. We’re looking into it and will put out another patch when we have a solution.
//The FRAME BREAK TEAM
Changed files in this update