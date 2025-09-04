Our last hotfix regarding our latest update.



Fixes:

Removed the green trees in the snow forest background in the Train

Fixed clipping of some curtains with train interior seating

Fixed issue with string lights now being glowy enough at baywindow (room)

Fixed moonbeads interior train accent showing some stars

Fixed an issue with using long socks and skirt in train interior activities

Fixed issue with Single Braid hairstyle clipping on the body while sipping at train exterior

Fixed an issue with Writing animation not moving eyes at desk (room)

Fixed issue with Dandylion not using the correct gaming activity prop

Fixed an issue with previewing items staying on the avatar or in the room after using the "reset color" button.

Fixed an issue with the session timer widget not saving its position on the screen when game is reopened.

Fixed an issue with the "external" tab of the music browser resetting the URL on click when it is being used.

Fixed an issue with train movement (shake) not being tuned down when train Speed is low.

Fixed an issue with train parameters overflowing in the UI in some languages other than english.

Fixed an issue where vinyls in the music selection widget would actually spin in the incorrect direction

Fixed an issue with some room and avatar items failing to revert to the equipped item after previewing

Fixed an issue with the Session timer not saving properly it's position on the screen after a restart

Fixed an issue with the word "Bedroom" in the Locations menu not being translated in multiple languages