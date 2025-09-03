Melee was never really the primary way of fighting in Dreadhunter, but step by step we’re finding ways to make it more and more fun. That means tweaking and changing how enemies behave when they get up close and personal. This is just the first iteration—there’s plenty more to come in the future.

We’ve also made the modding menu nicer to use! You can now stack the same mod multiple times, and we finally squashed that mod ordering issue.

-------------------------

\[VERSION 0.214] Friendlier Melee

* Tweaked enemy reactivity to improve your chances dealing with them by using melee weapons

* Inventory slightly reworked for better overview of collected abilities and mods

* Item Modding UX flow significantly improved