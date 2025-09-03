I've changed the game's base configuration to have HDR mode turned off by default, as it is unnecessary and was causing red screens on some devices.
I've also added options to adjust graphical effects, allowing players to customize rendering.
- Removed HDR mode.
- Added Bloom toggle
- Added SMH toggle
- Added Vignette toggle
- Added Color correction toggle
- Setting data storage.
HDR mode handling and more Graphics options
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3602151
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update