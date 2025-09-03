 Skip to content
3 September 2025 Build 19843732 Edited 3 September 2025 – 18:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
I've changed the game's base configuration to have HDR mode turned off by default, as it is unnecessary and was causing red screens on some devices.
I've also added options to adjust graphical effects, allowing players to customize rendering.

- Removed HDR mode.
- Added Bloom toggle
- Added SMH toggle
- Added Vignette toggle
- Added Color correction toggle
- Setting data storage.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3602151
