 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Path of Exile 2 Cronos: The New Dawn
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
4 September 2025 Build 19843703 Edited 4 September 2025 – 20:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

4/9/2025

Version 0.1.04 is here!

Improvements and Additions:

  • Added more information on some tooltips.

  • Slight adjustments to some chest locations.

  • Some performance optimizations.

  • Added new Campgrounds throughout Claret Woods.

  • Added a zipline from Isle Vulcan to the mainland shore.

Bugfixes:

  • Runes slotted into helmets and armors now bestow identical stats

  • Fixed a bug that can occur when someone opens a chest while another person is looting it, causing the chest to appear unlooted.

  • Fixed a bug that sometimes causes rejoining players to spectate instead of return to their character.

  • Fixed a bug that sometimes prevented the player from looting chests

  • Fixed an issue that caused enemies to randomly die.

  • Fixed an issue with the chest ambience to prevent it from sometimes playing on opened chests.

  • Fixed an issue with the open chest glow sometimes showing grey instead of the correct rarity color.

  • Fixed issue with shadows flickering in Argentian Coast.

  • Fixed more areas in the terrain that players could get stuck in.

  • Fixed a bug causing Faunians to deal less melee damage than intended. They now correctly deal more damage with melee than other factions.

As we continue to resolve bugs and boost performance, please continue to report any bugs or unexpected behaviors through the \[F8] report menu in game!

For news updates, to connect with other players, and more, please make sure to visit our community discord!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1922261
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link