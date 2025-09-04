Version 0.1.04 is here!

Improvements and Additions:

Added a zipline from Isle Vulcan to the mainland shore.

Added more information on some tooltips.

Bugfixes:

Runes slotted into helmets and armors now bestow identical stats

Fixed a bug that can occur when someone opens a chest while another person is looting it, causing the chest to appear unlooted.

Fixed a bug that sometimes causes rejoining players to spectate instead of return to their character.

Fixed a bug that sometimes prevented the player from looting chests

Fixed an issue that caused enemies to randomly die.

Fixed an issue with the chest ambience to prevent it from sometimes playing on opened chests.

Fixed an issue with the open chest glow sometimes showing grey instead of the correct rarity color.

Fixed issue with shadows flickering in Argentian Coast.

Fixed more areas in the terrain that players could get stuck in.