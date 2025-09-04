4/9/2025
Version 0.1.04 is here!
Improvements and Additions:
Added more information on some tooltips.
Slight adjustments to some chest locations.
Some performance optimizations.
Added new Campgrounds throughout Claret Woods.
Added a zipline from Isle Vulcan to the mainland shore.
Bugfixes:
Runes slotted into helmets and armors now bestow identical stats
Fixed a bug that can occur when someone opens a chest while another person is looting it, causing the chest to appear unlooted.
Fixed a bug that sometimes causes rejoining players to spectate instead of return to their character.
Fixed a bug that sometimes prevented the player from looting chests
Fixed an issue that caused enemies to randomly die.
Fixed an issue with the chest ambience to prevent it from sometimes playing on opened chests.
Fixed an issue with the open chest glow sometimes showing grey instead of the correct rarity color.
Fixed issue with shadows flickering in Argentian Coast.
Fixed more areas in the terrain that players could get stuck in.
Fixed a bug causing Faunians to deal less melee damage than intended. They now correctly deal more damage with melee than other factions.
As we continue to resolve bugs and boost performance, please continue to report any bugs or unexpected behaviors through the \[F8] report menu in game!
For news updates, to connect with other players, and more, please make sure to visit our community discord!
