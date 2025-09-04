Hey Stickfriends!

It’s been incredible seeing Stick It To The Stickman out in the wild after so many years of workplace simulations and unpaid overtime. We’ve now sold 100,000 units, which means 100,000 new employees have joined our aggressive climb toward total corporate supremacy. The Board is pleased. The shareholders are salivating. HR is missing.

A huge thank you to the Stickman community for your bug reports, fan art, chaos, and continued emotional investment in this hostile work environment. You’ve kept the team caffeinated, focused, and legally gray.

Since launch, we’ve been working on a lot of polish, bug fixing, and now optimisation. We’ve reworked the on-ramp into Cage Fight this patch, and we’re currently doing the same for The Fulfillment Center. Once we’ve added some more archetypes to Fulfillment, we’ll be charging into work on Foreign Manufacturing, which will be our next major content update!

Big things in this patch:

Keybindings - Rejoice!

Optimisation (Ongoing)

Loads of changes to Cage Fight onboarding

Starbucks Cage Fight boss nerfed and tutorialised a little (4th time the charm?)

New gun movechain for the Conservative

New headbutt movechain for the Ego Maniac (and other archetypes)

Gentrification fixes

Screen Resolution menu fixes

Top hats can now be gained from Fulfillment

You can now fire your friend at the end of a Fulfillment run

Small things:

Some visual polish in tower

Nerfed helicopter CEO, now delays minigun

Caged emotions is now softer

Buffs to Cowboy (now gets more ammo as Cowman)

Buffs to Ego Maniac (Big Head is now better)

Changes to Cage Fight abilities (spawned units and teleports)

Improved secret character icons

Outside intervention fixed

Fixed and added localizations

Fixed and added some audio

Changes to movement in Fulfilment

Now get back to work!