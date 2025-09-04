Good Afternoon,

Studio Sirens remains dedicated to providing updates as issues are being logged or addressed. We are primarily utilizing the #「❗」bug-reports」channel on the Official ARK: Aquatica Discord .

We would like to thank the community for continuing to help us make improvements to ARK: Aquatica by reporting issues that have appeared after release.

For the sake of identifying issues, please provide as much information as possible on your report for visibility and accurate reporting (ie: version number, platform and all applicable logs or information).





Current top priority issues:

Continued FPS and Level Optimization

Server Transfers for Official Servers

Core Functionality

In the meantime, the ‘preaquatica’ branch will remain available.

Increased rates have been enabled on weekends for official servers!

Last week, the team was able to release an update to the official ASE Devkit on the Epic Games Store. Allowing mod creators to update their mods to the latest version if needed for v360+.

The team is aware of long loading times on fresh clients related to primalgamedata, this is a complex issue that is considered a work in progress.





Patch notes v360.20

Structure Fixes

Fixed snapping issues with Large Metal Walls

Dino/Tame Fixes

Fixed a crash related to uploading dinos without Augments

Fixed dinos losing their pressure acclimation when stasised for extended periods of time

Fixed issues with the Alpha Abyssal Rex

Other Fixes

Fixed items not being given to nearby player inventories on dino death when an amount isn’t specified

Added Oil and Manganese to the Boiling Sea

Fixed Kato and Ingrid Explorer Notes not being sorted in the correct order

Fixed Aquatica artifact crates using the incorrect VFX

Fixed a typo in Pygocentrus Trophy names

Addressed general issue in the level (floating foliage, lava volumes)





This update will require a minor server downtime of 1 hour to official ARK: Aquatica servers. Servers with the highest population will be prioritized.

This update will be pushed starting:

7:00 PM UTC

3:00 AM CST

12:00 PM PST

3:00 PM EST



As development continues, we are seeing progress being made to multiple major issues. Look forward to more updates soon as we are dedicated to making sure that fixes continue to come.