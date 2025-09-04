Good Afternoon,
Studio Sirens remains dedicated to providing updates as issues are being logged or addressed. We are primarily utilizing the #「❗」bug-reports」channel on the Official ARK: Aquatica Discord.
We would like to thank the community for continuing to help us make improvements to ARK: Aquatica by reporting issues that have appeared after release.
For the sake of identifying issues, please provide as much information as possible on your report for visibility and accurate reporting (ie: version number, platform and all applicable logs or information).
Current top priority issues:
Continued FPS and Level Optimization
Server Transfers for Official Servers
Core Functionality
In the meantime, the ‘preaquatica’ branch will remain available.
Increased rates have been enabled on weekends for official servers!
Last week, the team was able to release an update to the official ASE Devkit on the Epic Games Store. Allowing mod creators to update their mods to the latest version if needed for v360+.
The team is aware of long loading times on fresh clients related to primalgamedata, this is a complex issue that is considered a work in progress.
Patch notes v360.20
Structure Fixes
Fixed snapping issues with Large Metal Walls
Dino/Tame Fixes
Fixed a crash related to uploading dinos without Augments
Fixed dinos losing their pressure acclimation when stasised for extended periods of time
Fixed issues with the Alpha Abyssal Rex
Other Fixes
Fixed items not being given to nearby player inventories on dino death when an amount isn’t specified
Added Oil and Manganese to the Boiling Sea
Fixed Kato and Ingrid Explorer Notes not being sorted in the correct order
Fixed Aquatica artifact crates using the incorrect VFX
Fixed a typo in Pygocentrus Trophy names
Addressed general issue in the level (floating foliage, lava volumes)
Changed files in this update