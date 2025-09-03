 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight Hollow Knight: Silksong Deadlock Cronos: The New Dawn HELLDIVERS™ 2 Path of Exile 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
3 September 2025 Build 19843460 Edited 3 September 2025 – 20:39:27 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Military tab information rework.
  • Military Unit Tab information rework.
  • 1.0 Will change from meaning 1 million to a singular 1.
  • Resources required for assembly to tons.
  • Superpowers will use Hyper-sonic Missiles during war slightly faster.
  • Other balances and bug fixes.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3160581
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link