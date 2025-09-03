- Military tab information rework.
- Military Unit Tab information rework.
- 1.0 Will change from meaning 1 million to a singular 1.
- Resources required for assembly to tons.
- Superpowers will use Hyper-sonic Missiles during war slightly faster.
- Other balances and bug fixes.
Hotfix Sep 3, 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update