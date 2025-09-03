Our first MAJOR UPDATE with big new features and content is here. Update Ground of Aces and get ready to SCRAMBLE!!

New Features:

Plane Scrambling Before Attacks When the alarm sounds, you can now choose which planes to scramble. In the new scramble UI you can define which planes should take off in what order. Fighter and multirole planes will help defend the base by selecting an incoming enemy plane and fighting it Bombers and special planes will fly to safety so they are unharmed during the attack Be careful, only planes that took off in time will contribute to the scramble result. Having sirens on a pole and radio towers will give you more time to scramble You can practice scrambling anytime by manually ringing the alarm.



Ammo Management for planes and defensive structures Planes need ammo to fly on combat missions Fight and bombing missions will use up ammo of participating planes Poorly stocked or empty planes will get maluses on their performance Defensive structures use up ammo when used Make sure they are stocked well before attacks, or they might not work anymore



Air Crew Stats Air Crew has stats in 6 categories: Flying, Shooting, Bombing, Endurance, Engineering and Navigating. These stats will rank from Untrained to Ace in 7 steps each. Depending on the person's role, they start with different base stats. Plane crew will get better and rank up in successful missions. Better stats will result in bonuses to skill checks for missions as well as improving secondary effects Flying: Better Maneuver Checks and taxi speed Shooting: Better Fight checks and less ammo consumption Bombing: Better Bomb checks and faster rearm speed Endurance: Better Transport checks and run speed Engineering: Better Stealth checks and maintain effectiveness Navigating: Better recon checks and less fuel consumption

Air Crew Training Plane crews will also use training objects to rank up if they have no work to be done during the work phase. Build Training Objects on your base to have your air crew work on their stats. Options include: Bombing Simple Bench Endurance Simple Rack Engineering Simple Mechanic Workstation Flying Simple Wooden Construction Navigation Simple Board Shooting Simple Target Range Get stronger, state-of-the-art training equipment through shipments. Options include: Bombing Advanced Simulator Endurance Advanced Bike Exerciser Engineering Advanced Engine Flying Advanced Link Trainer Navigation Advanced Navi Trainer Shooting Advanced Turret

Concrete Bunker Structures You can now build ground level concrete bunker structures. Bunkers have excellent durability against enemy bombing attacks Bunkers are also top priority for fleeing personnel during attacks. Bunkers have different camouflage colors depending on the map they are built on.



Improvements:

Automatic ammo and fuel shipments from HQ Shipments will automatically allocate and deliver ammo and fuel depending on your base needs. You can still build fuel tanks or reshell ammo at the metal press station if in need, but at reduced effectiveness.

Better logic for planes takeoff Planes will now start taxiing towards the runway as soon as the previous plane starts takeoff Planes will now more smartly choose alternative runways to take off from.

New music during attacks There are now alternative music tracks playing during attacks. There is also a track in streamer mode to protect from flagging.



Other fixes and changes:

Gloster Gladiator has been weakened. The Gloster Gladiator has been too powerful for its free cost and has been reduced in fight power and recon capability.

Metal hangar roof building times have been increased. To reduce the power of metal hangars a bit, they now have a higher build time, making them a more time-intensive object.

Flamingo fight and bomb power is now 0. Since the flamingo carries no guns and bombs, its fight and bomb power has now been made a flat 0

Planes no longer receive a skill check bonus for a fully matched crew. This bonus is now covered with the Stat system.

Meteor now has a proper jet engine sound instead of the default propeller sound.

Malus for low morale values on missions has been increased to counterbalance the new stat bonuses.

We replaced the air raid siren with a new sound because it regularly got flagged by an unrelated music track.

Fixed an issue of brick wall elements floating above the ground.

Fixed an issue of the alarm not being active anymore after loading a save during the alarm phase.

Building floors are now all the same height.

Issues we are currently working on:

We want to make ammo piles highly explosive. This will come out very soon, so keep it safe from enemy attacks.

We are aware some wall decorations are not placed correctly on bunker walls as of right now.

We are investigating an issue where the size of a runway is not calculated correctly anymore if it already has existing materials on it.

We are investigating an issue of Mac silicon users not being able to load late-game maps anymore.

We are investigating several instances of wrong behaviors happening on load, crew eating twice during leisure time.

We are currently watching the incoming reports from the report tool very closely to react to needed hotfixes.

Thank you for all your reports, feedback, and reviews. We can't wait to hear what you think about the new features!