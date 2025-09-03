\[ MASSIVE FIX : PLEASE READ ]

In New Day, accessories have never been able to transfer to another save file because of issues with the islander's save file code. However, recently, I've adjusted said code to add new variables so that save files can be updated/not break with future updates. This had a drawback... unfortunately, accessories that you've previously given to your islander are no longer going to be on your islander. They should still have them obtained, but you'll have to reapply them whenever you visit their apartment next. As unfortunate as this is, it brings good news to the game! Shared islanders are now going to be able to have their accessories upon being shared! So, yay!

The UI is currently being updated, so some areas of the game may look more polished than others.

\[ Steam Achievements ]

Steam achievements are now in New Day! There's only a limited amount for the time being, but soon enough, we'll have a lot for you, the player, to unlock! We're looking forward to this great addition for New Day.

\[ Steam Islander Integration ]

You can now export your islanders to the Steam Workshop directly from the game. Go into the Islander Creator, click on the islander you want to export and use that nifty Steam button to export them directly!

And if you don't feel like you're in a creative mood, then you can always select the Steam Workshop button on the main screen of the Islander Creator and import other player's islanders directly into your game!

\[ New Customization Option : Facial Weight ]

You can now change your islander's facial weight separate from their bodies main weight. This is to add variety in facial shapes while also having your islanders be different sizes body-wise. I know, I know, this has been a requested feature for a while, but you're finally getting it now!

\[ New Feature : Foodie Food Stall ]

Foodie islanders on your island can now open a food stall! This means that whenever it's open, you'll be able to visit and buy discounted foods... depending on how the islander running the stall likes you or not.

\[ New Feature : Food Delivery Service App ]

Yup, you read that right! A new app has appeared on your phone... but what could it be?... Oh! It's a delivery service specializing in food?! Interesting! With the new food delivery app, you'll be able to assign specific islanders to get food delivered at 12:00 PM daily, straight to their tummies! But watch out... if your islander doesn't have a bank account or sufficient funds... all of that payment comes back to YOU. And if you don't have enough, well, tell your islanders bye-bye to their daily food rations!

\[ New Ordinance : Less Time, More Action ]

Skip past an in-game day or an in-game week with this new ordinance available from Zephyr!

\[ Bug-Fixes ]

Fixed a bug where you could change the SPM of your island to 0 and negative numbers.

Fixed a bug where islanders would retain crushes on islanders who already have a partner.

Fixed a bug that caused you to not be able to revoke gifted items if you bought 1 of said item and gave it to your islander.

Fixed a bug that caused islanders to gain crushes on other islanders even if they had a partner.

Fixed a bug that caused skipping time to not actually produce more islander problems.

Fixed a bug where the clock can appear as "10:253459" and so on.

Attempted to fix the "Endless Loading" UI bug.

\[ Additions/Improvements ]

\[ Menu Reworks ]

The Apartment Complex's UI has been updated.

The "Delete an Islander" menu that you can access from the boat on the island has now been updated.

The "Load an Islander" menu in the Islander Creator has now been updated.

The "Islander's Apartment" UI has been slightly updated.

\[ Food Rework ]

Food will now apply all ingredient's hunger meters together to raise an islander's hunger, since ingredients have their own hunger bar. Before, ingredients didn't matter in how much hunger your islanders gained from a food item.

( Islander Creator )

Added 5 new glasses.

Added 5 new facial hairs.

( Wallpapers )

Added 18 new wallpapers to the Room Editor/Custom Layout Creator.

( Knit's Nifty Clothing )

Added 9 swatch types for the "Striped Dress".

Added 1 new swatch type for the "Prairie Dress".

( Islanders )

Your islanders will now wave at you if you enter their apartment and they have a high opinion of you.

Islanders are now more likely to have an argument if their relationship with each other is low, regardless of relationship status.

( Islander Problems )

Islanders should now have more frequent problems. This can be lowered / raised by enabling the proper ordinances from Zephyr in the Town Hall.

Added a new (Paranoid) problem, "Friend in the Walls".

Added a new (Foodie) problem, "Baked it Myself".

Added a new (Foodie) problem, "What a Recipe!".

( Islander Dreams )

Added a new dream, "Stretched Face".

( Fredbook )

Deleted islanders will now have deleted comments on Fredbook posts.

The comments screen has been reorganized to better show off your islander's comments on Fredbook posts.

( Koko )

You can now disable / re-enable bugs that spawn on your island from Koko by chatting with her on Kiki's Island.

( Added Achievements )

Date Night

Missing someone, eh?

End of an Era

( Bowling )