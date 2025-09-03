Hey Jotunnslayers!

The day has come - Jotunnslayer: Hordes of Hel 1.0 is OUT NOW on Steam, Epic, PlayStation, and Xbox! Available today at a 20% launch discount (11.99$).

To those who’ve been with us since Early Access - you pushed us in the right direction and helped shape the HEL we’re celebrating today.

You’ve been the fuel since day one, and we can’t thank you enough! <3 <3 <3

WHAT’S NEW IN 1.0

A Fallen Hero: Step into the shoes of the Kinslayer, a disgraced warrior capable of dealing devastating damage to her opponents.

Helheim: A brand-new region, t he dreaded underworld filled with puzzles and a linear path to be uncovered by only the bravest of heroes

Endless Mode: If players survive the perils of Helheim, they’ll unlock the brand-new endless mode that sees them fight against the overwhelming odds as they carve their names into legend.

Godly Support: Nidhogg, a merciless massive dragon who will rip apart enemies, joins heroes on their bloody rampage through Norse mythology.

Watch the OFFICIAL LAUNCH TRAILER here:

For everyone who’s been waiting for the full version to dive into Norse mayhem, that moment is NOW! Battle across five realms, take on the role of the damned, and face the trials of the Gods. And if you’re ready for endless slaying sessions, check out our short dev gameplay commentary video HERE:

THE ROAD AHEAD

The future for Jotunnslayers has just begun. To see what’s next, check out the updated 1.0 ROADMAP



FEEDBACK FEEDBACK AND NOTHING BUT THE FEEDBACK

The new age of slaying starts now - and as always, we’re eager for your feedback on Steam or in our Discord channel #game-feedback . Let’s light it up! 🔥

GET IT EVERYWHERE:

EPIC GAMES STORE

GOG

PLAYSTATION 5

XBOX SERIES X|S

For more details and pricing please check the Jotunnslayer.com

—-------------------

MASSIVE THANKS to everyone!

More news is coming soon in the next Into Hel Devlog.





SEE YOU IN HEL!



