Humans
Shaman
- Mana regen from Mushrooms is now passive
Animals
Wolves
- Pick a different hunting location upon entering combat whilst in a hunting party
Conservation
- Conservation score persists between levels
- Conservation score depletes faster or slower based on difficulty
Spawn System
- Reduced chance of Moose Cows spawning with Calves
- Reduced number of Rabbits spawned per Rabbit Warren
Bug Fixes
- Wolves attacking at range
- Tents not blocking line of sight
- Hunters and predators hunting creatures with a threat level higher than their own
- Moose threat level not updating based on current health
- Drowning child sprite not updating correctly when picked out of the water with Miracle Hand
Changed files in this update