 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight Deadlock Hollow Knight: Silksong Cronos: The New Dawn HELLDIVERS™ 2 Path of Exile 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
3 September 2025 Build 19843320 Edited 3 September 2025 – 17:09:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Humans

Shaman

  • Mana regen from Mushrooms is now passive

Animals

Wolves

  • Pick a different hunting location upon entering combat whilst in a hunting party

Conservation

  • Conservation score persists between levels
  • Conservation score depletes faster or slower based on difficulty

Spawn System

  • Reduced chance of Moose Cows spawning with Calves
  • Reduced number of Rabbits spawned per Rabbit Warren

Bug Fixes

  • Wolves attacking at range
  • Tents not blocking line of sight
  • Hunters and predators hunting creatures with a threat level higher than their own
  • Moose threat level not updating based on current health
  • Drowning child sprite not updating correctly when picked out of the water with Miracle Hand

Changed files in this update

Depot 3815421
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link