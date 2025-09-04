Season 4: Astral Reckoning & New Ritual Site

Welcome to Season 4: Astral Reckoning. A season of creeping cosmic dread begins, starting with a new map and our space-themed Season Pass.

New Ritual Site: The Helios Program





When it launched, the Helios Program was humanity’s proudest moment: the first manned interstellar vessel, proof that we could go further when united. For five years it ventured out into the dark, sending back steady reports from beyond the Solar System.



Then the signals stopped.



Four months of silence passed before Helios spoke again. But the transmissions were not the same. No charts. No data. No mention of the mission. Instead, the voices seemed intent on conversation. Small talk, questions, laughter that came just a little too late. They wanted someone, anyone, to stay on the line.



The longer they spoke, the stranger it felt. Questions repeated word for word. Familiar voices began to blur, as if rehearsed. Beneath the chatter was a raw, aching need that unsettled every listener. It was still the crew of Helios - at least, that’s what the voices insisted.



But what came back from the void no longer sounded like explorers reporting home. It sounded like something very lonely, learning how to keep us talking.

Somewhere in these immaculate halls, danger moves unseen and the void beyond the hull is never far away…

Step into the Ritual’s first multi-level spacecraft: three floors that will test your wits, coordination, and nerve like never before.

Airlock Sabotage

The Infected can break the seal on the ship’s airlocks, forcing the crew into a perilous repair mission. Don a spacesuit and step through the airlock - the only thing between you and the infinite dark: then embark on a tense spacewalk to repair the seal.

To succeed, you must complete a memory puzzle for each of the three terminals: a sequence of keypad entries, each harder than the last. Fail a sequence and you’ll be set back, giving the Infected more time to hunt.

Inspection Protocol

In the cafeteria lies a single, ominous Big Red Button. Pressing will call an emergency vote on the start of the next reality phase. This will summon holograms of every alive player around the main bar. Subjects are able to vote on others until the reality phase ends.

One subject with the highest vote is selected. The action will differ depending on how many votes the subject in question has received. A small number of votes will reveal their team, a larger number their role and finally, if the subject received a lot of votes they will be ejected from the space ship. In case of a tie, no action will be taken.

The results are announced the next reality phase.

*The Helios Program Map is free for all players.

Season 4: Astral Reckoning - September 4 to December 3

Our first three-month Season is here. With an extra page in the Season Pass, there’s more to strive for and more to prove for the most dedicated players.

Astronaut Skins

To celebrate the launch of the new map, we have one for every character. Who will you take into the void?

Arcane Jak and Knuckle Duster

Two new Arcane skins have just arrived in the Arcane Store: Jak and Knuckle Duster.



Performance and Optimisation

Behind the scenes we have been working on improving performance and optimisation. This update includes the long awaited high performance mode for consoles, and other improvements that will see an approximate increase in FPS by 20% across all platforms.

Coming Mid-Season

Don’t get too comfortable. Something else is coming to stalk these pristine halls. A new Terror will soon darken the corridors.

Our next DLC: The Alien Pack.

Coming Mid-Season.

Patch Notes

Improvements

Removed role description from the Q menu.

Updated Oxygen Draining effect. \[Legacy]

