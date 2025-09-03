Fix for Purgatory tutorial screen continue button not being active and causing a soft lock.



Fix for gamepad controls bugging out during the secret boss fight.



Upgrading a weapon in purgatory mode should now refill the ammo of the upgraded weapon as intended.



Soul count is now properly displayed in the post game endless stage.



Hi any and all,Just another quick patch to fix some bugs in purgatory:Thanks to everyone playing and reporting bugs. Keep telling us about them and we will keep squishing them.