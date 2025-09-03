 Skip to content
3 September 2025 Build 19843215 Edited 3 September 2025 – 17:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Hi any and all,

Just another quick patch to fix some bugs in purgatory:

  • Fix for Purgatory tutorial screen continue button not being active and causing a soft lock.
  • Fix for gamepad controls bugging out during the secret boss fight.
  • Upgrading a weapon in purgatory mode should now refill the ammo of the upgraded weapon as intended.
  • Soul count is now properly displayed in the post game endless stage.

Thanks to everyone playing and reporting bugs. Keep telling us about them and we will keep squishing them.

