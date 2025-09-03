 Skip to content
3 September 2025 Build 19843162 Edited 3 September 2025 – 17:09:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Quality of life update:

Players can now store more items in their personal storage chest

Balance:

-Some monsters below player level 25 in Magic Woods have increased stats on damage and health
-Some monsters that spawn below player level 25 in Magic Woods, have there damage changed from physical to fire or cold damage.
-Starter blood summoner weapons are increased in damage
-Blood Summoner Giant Magic Ball skill decreased in mana use

Bugs:

-Fixed a bug where the health globe sometimes did not update correctly.
-Fixed a bug where opening the options menu could bug auto-aim

