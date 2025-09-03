Quality of life update:



Players can now store more items in their personal storage chest



Balance:



-Some monsters below player level 25 in Magic Woods have increased stats on damage and health

-Some monsters that spawn below player level 25 in Magic Woods, have there damage changed from physical to fire or cold damage.

-Starter blood summoner weapons are increased in damage

-Blood Summoner Giant Magic Ball skill decreased in mana use



Bugs:



-Fixed a bug where the health globe sometimes did not update correctly.

-Fixed a bug where opening the options menu could bug auto-aim