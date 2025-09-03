Quality of life update:
Players can now store more items in their personal storage chest
Balance:
-Some monsters below player level 25 in Magic Woods have increased stats on damage and health
-Some monsters that spawn below player level 25 in Magic Woods, have there damage changed from physical to fire or cold damage.
-Starter blood summoner weapons are increased in damage
-Blood Summoner Giant Magic Ball skill decreased in mana use
Bugs:
-Fixed a bug where the health globe sometimes did not update correctly.
-Fixed a bug where opening the options menu could bug auto-aim
Patch 1.05 - Player personal chest storage update
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update