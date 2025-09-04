 Skip to content
4 September 2025 Build 19843036 Edited 4 September 2025 – 10:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Added:

 - User Based Recommendations on some sites

 Fixed:

 - Problems with SMB search

 - Problem with queue in playlists

 - Some minor fixes and improvements

Changed files in this update

