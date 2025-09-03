🎬 New Content
Added a new Credits section.
Improved and polished the demon sequence visuals.
🕯️ Gameplay Adjustments
In Easy Mode, more candles and skulls will now spawn.
🔄 UI & Refresh System
Friendlist now refreshes on login and automatically every 10 seconds.
Tab Menu can now be customized in Settings to either:
Open while holding the button
Toggle on/off with a single press
🛠️ Bug Fixes
Fixed the button hold spam issue in the demon selection screen.
Fixed an issue where evidence colors could get stuck in the demon selection screen.
Changed files in this update