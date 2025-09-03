 Skip to content
3 September 2025 Build 19842995 Edited 4 September 2025 – 00:33:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🎬 New Content

  • Added a new Credits section.

  • Improved and polished the demon sequence visuals.

🕯️ Gameplay Adjustments

  • In Easy Mode, more candles and skulls will now spawn.

🔄 UI & Refresh System

  • Friendlist now refreshes on login and automatically every 10 seconds.

  • Tab Menu can now be customized in Settings to either:

    • Open while holding the button

    • Toggle on/off with a single press

🛠️ Bug Fixes

  • Fixed the button hold spam issue in the demon selection screen.

  • Fixed an issue where evidence colors could get stuck in the demon selection screen.

