Ahoy, you Legends!
It's only been a few days since we unleashed DAVY x JONES in Steam Early Access, and holy kraken, the response has been nothing but amazing! We're already seeing over 200 reviews and the feedback has been overwhelmingly positive. Your reviews are a pirate's treasure, helping us sail the seas of visibility.
Thank you for diving headfirst into this surreal pirate underworld with us!
We’ve been watching your clips, reading your thoughts on Discord and in the Steam Discussions, and listening to all your feedback.
We heard you loud and clear, and our dev crew has been working around the clock to get some much-needed fixes and improvements out to you. Your feedback is what shapes the tide, so keep it coming!
We did work tweaking the game and dropping in some serious quality-of-life updates to make sure your revenge quest will be much better.
Here's a taste of what's new in this first big patch:
PATCH I - Notes
General Fixes
Corrected various bugs in quests, dialogues, and interactions
Fixed environment blocking and collision issues
Multiple stability and quality-of-life improvements across the game
Gameplay & Balance
Adjusted combat balance, including weapon damage, skills, and abilities (bug fixes and feedback updates - including Parry)
Improved enemy reactions, difficulty tuning, and encounter flow
Refined fusion cooldowns and trap behavior
Increased player movement and turning speed for smoother control
Progression & Checkpoints
Added and improved checkpoints across multiple areas
Fixed issues with quest events, markers, and progression steps
Improved save reliability for encounters, spawners, and key locations
Audio & Visuals
Polished animations
Updated sound and visual effects for weapons (Gun!), skills, and environment
Improved clarity of UI elements, markers, and skill tree inputs
Wanna Join our Crew?
Think you've got a killer idea for an execution? Found a bug that’s more twisted than a Kraken's tentacles? Or maybe you just want to shout about that epic moment where you sent some fiends packing? We're all ears, you mad lads and lasses!
Don't just stand there, rotting in The Locker! Our Discord is the ultimate pirate hangout, where we're constantly lurking, listening, and ready to lend a hand. We're reading your thoughts, watching your clips, and we're even taking notes on your ideas. Found a bug that's driving you nuts? We're on it. Need a little help on your quest for revenge? We're here for you. We want to make sure every part of this game lands exactly how it should.
Don't Miss the Devil's Deal!
A true pirate knows a good deal when they see one, and this one is pure gold! Until 4th of September we've slashed the price of DAVY x JONES to a merciless $6.66. That's right—a price straight from the depths of hell! But beware, this devilish sale ends on September 4th. After that, the price rises to its standard $9.99.
So, what are you waiting for? Grab a copy now, tell your mates, and get ready to plunder! Because the only way out of Davy Jones' Locker is to BECOME THE DEVIL HIMSELF!
