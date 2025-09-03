Ahoy, you Legends!





It's only been a few days since we unleashed DAVY x JONES in Steam Early Access, and holy kraken, the response has been nothing but amazing! We're already seeing over 200 reviews and the feedback has been overwhelmingly positive. Your reviews are a pirate's treasure, helping us sail the seas of visibility.







Thank you for diving headfirst into this surreal pirate underworld with us!

We’ve been watching your clips, reading your thoughts on Discord and in the Steam Discussions, and listening to all your feedback.



We heard you loud and clear, and our dev crew has been working around the clock to get some much-needed fixes and improvements out to you. Your feedback is what shapes the tide, so keep it coming!

We did work tweaking the game and dropping in some serious quality-of-life updates to make sure your revenge quest will be much better.

Here's a taste of what's new in this first big patch:









PATCH I - Notes



General Fixes

Corrected various bugs in quests, dialogues, and interactions

Fixed environment blocking and collision issues

Multiple stability and quality-of-life improvements across the game

Gameplay & Balance

Adjusted combat balance, including weapon damage, skills, and abilities (bug fixes and feedback updates - including Parry)

Improved enemy reactions, difficulty tuning, and encounter flow

Refined fusion cooldowns and trap behavior

Increased player movement and turning speed for smoother control

Progression & Checkpoints

Added and improved checkpoints across multiple areas

Fixed issues with quest events, markers, and progression steps

Improved save reliability for encounters, spawners, and key locations

Audio & Visuals

Polished animations

Updated sound and visual effects for weapons (Gun!), skills, and environment

Improved clarity of UI elements, markers, and skill tree inputs

Don't just stand there, rotting in The Locker! Our Discord is the ultimate pirate hangout, where we're constantly lurking, listening, and ready to lend a hand. We're reading your thoughts, watching your clips, and we're even taking notes on your ideas. Found a bug that's driving you nuts? We're on it. Need a little help on your quest for revenge? We're here for you. We want to make sure every part of this game lands exactly how it should.



