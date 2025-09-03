New Features:
Added the ability to reload weapons while holding them by the foregrip. Previously, this was only possible when holding by the handle.
Added the ability to remove a magazine from a weapon while holding it by the foregrip. Previously, this was also only possible when holding by the handle.
Completely overhauled the ammunition system — everything now depends on weapon caliber. Pay close attention to which ammunition fits which weapon. “I was heavily criticized for this in reviews, now it’s been fixed.” Old ammo boxes can still be found in the game, but you can no longer buy or loot them.
Added ammo boxes for the following calibers: 5.45×39 mm, 7.62×35 mm (.300 AAC Blackout), 9×39 mm, 9×19 mm, 7.62×51 mm NATO DMR, 5.56×45 mm NATO, 7.62×54 mm, .303 British, 7.62×51 mm NATO, 12.7×99 mm (.50 BMG), .50 AE, .45 ACP, 9×18 mm, and 12/70.
Magazines now display not only the number of rounds but also the caliber of ammunition they use.
Completely redesigned weapon grab and holding poses, with adjustments for Pico and Quest controllers. This should improve immersion on these headsets.
Rebalanced the damage of many weapon types in connection with the introduction of the new ammunition system.
Full boxes of ammunition can now be found during raids.
Changes and Improvements:
The can of cocoa and pickles has become slightly more expensive.
Changed the color markings on the PL-14 pistol so players don’t confuse magazines.
Changed the color markings on the Glock 19zo pistol so players don’t confuse magazines.
Reduced the size of the Makarov pistol.
Increased the size of the Desert Eagle.
All “Black Market” traders now sell any type of ammunition.
Fixed the description and adjusted the stats of the HMG.
Saiga-9 parameters have been corrected, taking into account the use of 9×19 mm rounds.
Increased the rate of fire of the Valmet M78.
Increased the Valmet M78 magazine capacity from 10 to 20 rounds.
Rebalanced characteristics of many weapon types.
Improved the grass shader: previously, on some locations such as the “Free Stalkers’ Base,” when turning on the flashlight, the grass around the player would start glowing. This has now been fixed. :)
Fixed lighting on the “Free Stalkers’ Base” — shadows are now softer and the level overall is brighter.
Adjusted the color grading on the “Industrial Zone” level to account for Quest headset lenses.
Adjusted the handheld flashlight beam: it now shines farther, but with a narrower cone — more like a real flashlight.
Increased the beam distance of the FNL321 tactical flashlight.
The CQ17 has been completely removed from the game. It can still be found in the Zone as a rare collectible.
Input system refinements should now positively affect controller accuracy.
Improved game stability.
Minor fixes and adjustments on several levels.
p.s. The leaderboard has been reset.
