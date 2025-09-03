Added the ability to reload weapons while holding them by the foregrip. Previously, this was only possible when holding by the handle.

Added the ability to remove a magazine from a weapon while holding it by the foregrip. Previously, this was also only possible when holding by the handle.

Completely overhauled the ammunition system — everything now depends on weapon caliber. Pay close attention to which ammunition fits which weapon. “I was heavily criticized for this in reviews, now it’s been fixed.” Old ammo boxes can still be found in the game, but you can no longer buy or loot them.

Added ammo boxes for the following calibers: 5.45×39 mm, 7.62×35 mm (.300 AAC Blackout), 9×39 mm, 9×19 mm, 7.62×51 mm NATO DMR, 5.56×45 mm NATO, 7.62×54 mm, .303 British, 7.62×51 mm NATO, 12.7×99 mm (.50 BMG), .50 AE, .45 ACP, 9×18 mm, and 12/70.

Magazines now display not only the number of rounds but also the caliber of ammunition they use.

Completely redesigned weapon grab and holding poses, with adjustments for Pico and Quest controllers. This should improve immersion on these headsets.

Rebalanced the damage of many weapon types in connection with the introduction of the new ammunition system.