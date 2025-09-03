Update 5.5.4D

Improved RT performance

Up to 20% FPS improvement on RT Medium without any quality loss.

Up to 15% FPS improvement on RT High with same graphics settings and quality.

New Features

Loop mode included

6 Upscale quality modes (Ultra performance, Performance, Balanced, Quality, Ultra Quality, Native)

Updated DLSS and FSR Plugin

Not using Unreal 5.6.1 since still a lot of quality degradation with much more noise and scintilation, for just a few FPS gain.

FSR4 Plugin still worse than using FSR 3.1.5 + Optiscaler, so still native FSR 3.1.5 for now.