Update 5.5.4D
Improved RT performance
Up to 20% FPS improvement on RT Medium without any quality loss.
Up to 15% FPS improvement on RT High with same graphics settings and quality.
New Features
Loop mode included
6 Upscale quality modes (Ultra performance, Performance, Balanced, Quality, Ultra Quality, Native)
Updated DLSS and FSR Plugin
Not using Unreal 5.6.1 since still a lot of quality degradation with much more noise and scintilation, for just a few FPS gain.
FSR4 Plugin still worse than using FSR 3.1.5 + Optiscaler, so still native FSR 3.1.5 for now.
Changed files in this update