3 September 2025 Build 19842903
Update notes via Steam Community
Important Update:

  • V-Sync option added – You can now toggle V-Sync in the Options (Graphics menu). It is on by default (to prevent screen tearing), but you can turn it off to uncap framerate. This especially helps players who previously saw their FPS drop to 20–30 at certain resolutions due to V-Sync fallback behavior.
  • Terrain performance improved – Optimized terrain rendering across planets. On Maku (the first planet players lands on), this provided a massive performance boost: while testing this morning, I saw an improvement in framerates from ~50 FPS up to ~170 FPS. Similar improvements can be expected on other planets.
  • FPS counter option – Added an in-game FPS counter label that can be toggled on/off in Options (Graphics). This is off by default.


More to come. Thank you for your continued support and feedback.


