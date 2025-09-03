Changes & Fixes

Removed the license code that unlocked Ending #2 from the email you receive at the start of the game. This used to have a 2% chance to trigger (don’t ask xD).

Fixed the “Reality Check” achievement - it now appears on the correct level.

Adjusted the jumpscare in Settings; it is now different from the final one.

Fixed typos: the “moving file to Trash” message and the installer message (EN).