3 September 2025 Build 19842880 Edited 3 September 2025 – 17:09:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Changes & Fixes

  • Removed the license code that unlocked Ending #2 from the email you receive at the start of the game. This used to have a 2% chance to trigger (don’t ask xD).

  • Fixed the “Reality Check” achievement - it now appears on the correct level.

  • Adjusted the jumpscare in Settings; it is now different from the final one.

  • Fixed typos: the “moving file to Trash” message and the installer message (EN).

  • Difference markers no longer disappear immediately after finding the last ones; they now clear only when moving to the next level (for a clearer end of the round).

