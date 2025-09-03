Changes & Fixes
Removed the license code that unlocked Ending #2 from the email you receive at the start of the game. This used to have a 2% chance to trigger (don’t ask xD).
Fixed the “Reality Check” achievement - it now appears on the correct level.
Adjusted the jumpscare in Settings; it is now different from the final one.
Fixed typos: the “moving file to Trash” message and the installer message (EN).
Difference markers no longer disappear immediately after finding the last ones; they now clear only when moving to the next level (for a clearer end of the round).
Changed files in this update