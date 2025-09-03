New Level 10: Arachnida

Get ready for something completely different: infiltrating a cave swarming with spiders. But not just any spiders…

- 🕷️ Giant black spiders: always asleep, but if touched they wake up. Bullets won’t kill them — only explosions can.

- 🤖 Small red mechanical spiders: also asleep. One hit and they chase you, the second hit makes them explode.

The trick is to use them wisely: lure the red ones near the black ones and turn the cave into a living minefield.

And topping it all off: a 40-meter boss spider you’ll have to chase while it spawns waves of baby spiders along the way. A challenge guaranteed to make your skin crawl.

Leaderboards fixed

We found that records weren’t uploading correctly to the server. That’s now fixed. The good news: your local score was saved. Just replay the level once and your best result will be submitted.

Surround sound upgrade

We improved the 3D audio system to take the real architecture of each level into account. You’ll notice it especially in cave sections, where the echo and reverb feel far more immersive.