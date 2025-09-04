Greetings, Descendants!

Here are the details on The First Descendant Update 1.3.3.

■ Platforms

- Steam, XBOX SERIES X│S, PS5

■ Update 1.3.3

Lounge

- The Lounge is a place where Descendants can relax and take breaks between missions.

- You can enter the Lounge in Albion.

ㄴ You can enter the Lounge by carrying out the sub quest <A World of Collecting> that begins after the main quest <Attack the Command Center> is completed.

- You can place Descendants, Fellows, Vehicles, Weapon Skins, Back Attachments, Chest Attachments, and newly added Collectible items in the Lounge.

Categories Text Descendants - You can place Descendants you own in the Lounge. - If you own both the Normal and Ultimate versions of a Descendant, only the Ultimate Descendant can be placed. - You can select a customization loadout to apply to Descendants placed in the Lounge. - You can approach and chat with Descendants who are not assuming Lounge Poses. Lounge Pose - Descendants placed in the Lounge will assume the Lounge Poses you own. - You can select a Lounge Pose to assume from the Place Descendant screen, and lock a Lounge Pose to repeat. Fellows - You can place Fellows you own in the Lounge. - You can select a customization loadout to apply to Fellows placed in the Lounge. Vehicle - You can place Vehicles you own in the Lounge. - Vehicles placed in the Lounge will have their Customization settings applied. Weapon Skins - You can place Weapon Skins for any weapon you've ever owned in the Lounge. - Weapon Skins placed in the Lounge will have their Paint settings applied. - Weapon Skins placed in the Lounge can be inspected up close. Chest Attachments/Back Attachments - You can place Chest Attachments/Back Attachments you own in the Lounge. - Chest Attachments/Back Attachments placed in the Lounge can be inspected up close. Lounge Collectibles (Ornaments/Trophies/Figurines/Dioramas) - You can place Ornaments/Trophies/Figurines/Dioramas you own in the Lounge. - Ornaments/Trophies/Figurines/Dioramas placed in the Lounge can be inspected up close. - You can rotate Ornaments/Trophies/Figurines to change their placement orientation. - You can place Figurines on Dioramas.

- Random Placement

ㄴ When you enter the Lounge, your Descendants are randomly placed.

ㄴ When the Descendants are randomly placed, their loadouts are randomly selected and applied.

ㄴ Random Placement settings can be changed via the guide in the Lounge.

- Lounge Atmosphere

ㄴ When you enter the Lounge, lighting and weather are randomly applied.

ㄴ The Lounge atmosphere can be changed via the guide in the Lounge.

- Lounge Extension

ㄴ Upon reaching Mastery Rank 5, you can spend 1 million Gold to extend your Lounge by building a Bedroom.

ㄴ You can place additional Descendants, Weapon Skins, Back Attachments, Chest Attachments, Ornaments, Trophies, and Figurines in the Bedroom.

ㄴ Some Lounge Poses can only be viewed through Descendants placed in the Bedroom.

- Lounge Photo Mode follows different rules from normal Photo Mode.

ㄴ Only free movement is allowed in Lounge Photo Mode.

ㄴ There is no Subject Tab in Lounge Photo Mode.

ㄴ You can save presets in Lounge Photo Mode separately from the presets saved in normal Photo Mode.

Collectibles

- Collectibles are items that can be placed in the Lounge for viewing.

ㄴ Ornaments: Collectibles that become increasingly detailed as they level up.

ㄴ Figurines: Collectibles that can be placed directly in the Lounge or on Dioramas.

ㄴ Trophies: Collectibles obtained by completing Awards.

ㄴ Dioramas: Sets that serve as backdrops for placing Figurines.

ㄴ Lounge Poses: Actions that Descendants placed in the Lounge can perform.

- Ornaments and Figurines can be obtained by purchasing Common or Premium Collectibles Boxes via the "Purchase Collectibles" feature from Collec-T in Albion or Edi-T in the Lounge.

ㄴ One Common Collectibles Box can be purchased with 100 Collectible Coins, and one Premium Collectibles Box can be purchased with 100 Premium Collectible Coins.

- Some Ornaments, Figurines, Dioramas, and Lounge Poses can be obtained by spending Collectible Coins via the "Exchange Collectibles" feature.

ㄴ Any remaining Collectible Coins can also be exchanged for small amounts of Gold, Kuiper Shards, Quantum Incubators, or Void Abyss Metal Fragments.

- Ornaments and Figurines obtained from Common and Premium Collectibles Boxes can be dismantled using the "Dismantle Collectible" feature for 25 Collectible Coins each.

- Trophies can be earned by completing Intercept Battle Awards.

- Collectible Coins can be earned by completing the missions below or defeating monsters.

ㄴ 400% Infiltration Operation: 12 coins

ㄴ High-risk Difficulty Sigma Sector: 20 coins

ㄴ (Normal/Operational Area) Axion Plains: 28 coins

ㄴ Hard Difficulty Void Vessel: 40 coins

ㄴ Defeating an Axion Plains Commander has a low chance to obtain 100 coins.

ㄴ Defeating the Wall Crasher guarantees 100 coins, with a low chance of obtaining an additional 1000 coins.

- Premium Collectible Coins can be earned as rewards below.

ㄴ High-risk Difficulty Sigma Sector - Today's Bonus

ㆍ Broken Boundary: 250 coins

ㆍ Isolated Desert: 250 coins

ㄴ Axion Plains - Operational Area mission (Dimensional Energy Stabilization Reading Reward)

ㆍ Dimensional Energy Stabilization Reward: 300 coins

New Descendant: Ultimate Luna

- Added a new Ultimate Descendant, Ultimate Luna.

- Skill Module 1: Battlefield Concert

ㄴ Luna mounts her Unique Weapon and attacks enemies. Provides notes that are different from normal, and Inspiration Gauge is gained by shooting and using skills.

ㄴ Using the skill grants Luna a buff, attacking an enemy while the buff is active inflicts a debuff on the enemy.

ㄴ Using the skill when the Inspiration Gauge is full activates Enhanced Skills and grants Luna the "Fever Time!" effect.

ㄴ During “Fever Time!”, all of Luna's notes are judged as Successful, her Unique Weapon's firing rate increases, and she inflicts a stronger debuff on enemies.

ㄴ While the Fan Service skill effect is active, if auto-targeting is not used when aiming, Luna fires additional shots in the direction of the crosshair.

- Skill Module 2: Battlefield Artist

ㄴ Instead of using her Unique Weapon, Luna uses the firearm equipped in the slot to attack enemies.

ㄴ Using the skill grants Luna a buff, which is applied when she uses the Remix skill.

ㄴ Using Remix grants a buff to allies within range based on the color of the Inspiration Gauge.

ㄴ Equipping Luna or Ultimate Luna activates Luna's Descendant Exclusive Quest.

ㄴ Completing Luna's exclusive quest rewards you with the chest attachment Full Moon Symbol.

- New skill modules can be obtained through the following:

ㄴ Rewards for defeating the Wall Crasher

ㄴ Rewards for completing Axion Plains missions

ㄴ Additional rewards from Axion Plains Operational Area

ㄴ Combining modules

- Ultimate Luna Blueprints and Code can be obtained as rewards for completing Axion Plains missions.

ㄴ Normal Mission Completion Reward: Research Blueprint Loot A (10% acquisition chance)

ㆍ From Research Blueprint Loot A, you can obtain one of the blueprints for crafting Ultimate Luna or Snowy Sled Dog.

ㄴ Operational Area Additional Reward: Arche Loot B (5% acquisition chance)

ㆍ From Arche Loot B, you can obtain one of the blueprints for crafting Ultimate Luna.

New Fellow "Snowy Sled Dog"

- A new Fellow "Snowy Sled Dog" has been added.

- Snowy Sled Dog Blueprints and Code can be obtained as rewards for completing Axion Plains missions.

ㄴ Normal Mission Completion Reward: Research Blueprint Loot A (10% acquisition chance)

ㆍ From Research Blueprint Loot A, you can obtain one of the blueprints for crafting Ultimate Luna or Snowy Sled Dog.

ㄴ Operational Area Additional Reward: Snowy Sled Dog Loot (5% acquisition chance)

ㆍ From Snowy Sled Dog Loot, you can obtain one of the blueprints for crafting Snowy Sled Dog.

Owned Abilities

- Grant Module Drop Chance Increase Modifier.

ㄴ The stats increase gradually per the growth.

- Item Auto Pickup: Automatically pickup items in the Consumable and Inventory within a certain range.

ㄴ The “item recognition range” increases gradually per the growth.

- Auto-Dismantle Items: Periodically dismantle items that the Descendant acquired. Dismantling is performed when Inventory is full of items.

ㄴ Items for Dismantling are selected per the “Exclude from Junk” setting.

- Auto MP Heal: Automatically recovers Descendant's MP every 45 seconds.

ㄴ As the Fellow grows, the Auto MP Recovery amount gradually increases.

Descendant Rebalance/Improvements

- The skill performance displayed is based on level 4 skills.

(1) Lepic

- Adjusted the performance of the following skills.

Grenade Throw

ㄴ Adjusted to allow for faster transitions to other actions after use.

ㄴ Shortened the time until detonation if the skill does not hit an enemy.

ㆍ 1.5s → 1.2s

ㄴ Explosion Range: 5m → 7m

ㄴ Explosion Damage: 1170.8% → 2884.1%

ㄴ Added an effect that deals 1770.5% additional damage to enemies inflicted with Burn.

Overclock

ㄴ Added the Firing Enhancement skill category.

ㄴ Cooldown: 20s → 30s

ㄴ MP Cost: 20 → 40

ㄴ Duration: 20s → 10s

ㄴ The following effects have been changed.

ㆍ Deleted: Skill Power Modifier Increase +20%

ㆍ Added: Skill Critical Hit Damage +60%, Movement Speed +20%

ㄴ Burn Continuous Damage: 115.7% → 120.4%

ㄴ New effect: Overload

ㆍ Added effects obtained when using Overclock.

ㆍ Duration: 10s

ㆍ Initial Stacks: 20 stacks

ㆍ Effect per Stack: Fire Rate +3%

ㆍ Each firing consumes 1 stack

Traction Grenade

ㄴ Projectile Movement Speed: +60%

ㄴ Towed Height: 2.5m → 2.7m

Overkill

ㄴ Explosion Damage: 2760.3% → 3824.4%

ㄴ Continuous Damage: 43.8% → 286.2%

- Adjusted some skill performances of the Explosive Stacks module.

Explosive Stacks

ㄴ Adjusted to allow for faster transitions to other actions after use.

ㄴ Thrown grenades can now be towed by the Traction Grenade.

ㄴ Changed skill category

ㆍ Explosive Projectile, Stackable → Multi-Explosive Projectile, Stackable

ㄴ Stack Cooldown: 40s → 45s

ㄴ Explosion Duration: 1.5s → 4.2s

ㆍ Explode immediately upon completion of towing.

ㄴ Explosion Range: 5m → 7m

ㄴ Explosion Damage: 1170.8% → 2455.8%

ㄴ Grenade Charge Capacity: 25 → 9

ㄴ Grenade Throw Increase

ㆍ Added an effect that increases the number of grenades that can be thrown simultaneously by 1 per 65% increase in Skill Effect Range.

- Adjusted some skill performances of the Firearm Master module.

Firearm Master

- Removed the Change Mastery effect that could be obtained after swapping weapons.

- Load Mastery

ㄴ Skill Effect Range Increase: 45% → 55%

- New effect: Throw Mastery

ㄴ Added effects obtained when using Grenade Throw or Traction Grenade.

ㄴ Throw Mastery effect is removed when swapping weapons.

ㄴ Duration: 8s

ㆍ Effects

ㆍ When using a Unique Weapon, Skill Power +20%, Skill Critical Hit Rate +10%

ㆍ When using a General Round Weapon, Multi-Hit Chance +50%

ㆍ When using a Special Round Weapon, Firearm Critical Hit Damage +30%

ㆍ When using a n Impact Round Weapon, Weak Point Damage +30%

ㆍ When using a High-Power Round Weapon, Reload Time Modifier +35%

- Adjusted some skill performances of the Increased Efficiency module.

Overconsumption

- Using the Increased Efficiency module changes Overclock to Overconsumption.

- Skill category: Arche Enhancement

- Cooldown: 30s

- Duration: 15s

- MP Cost: 40

- Effects

ㄴ Skill Cost +70%

ㄴ Skill Critical Hit Damage +120%

ㄴ Movement Speed +30%

Increased Efficiency

- Cooldown: 80s → 10s

- Fire Rate Increase: 20%

ㄴ Fires 50% faster than Overkill without using a module.

- Movement Speed Increase: 200

- MP Recovery on Critical Hit: 15% → 20%

- MP Heal Cooldown: 0.1s → 0.3s

- Explosion Damage: 741.8% → 2538.8%

- Adjusted some skill performances of the Nerve Infiltration module.

Grenade Throw

- Adjusted to allow for faster transitions to other actions after use.

- Cooldown: 6s → 20s

- Explosion Duration: 1.5s → 1.2s

- Explosion Range: 5m → 7m

- Explosion Damage: 1170.8% → 5668.2%

- Additional Damage

ㄴ Added an effect that deals 1770.5% damage per stack to enemies inflicted with Severe Burn.

Nerve Infiltration

- Removed an effect that inflicts Weaken Regeneration on targets damaged by Grenade Throw or Overkill.

- Added an effect that inflicts Severe Burn on targets damaged by Grenade Throw or Overkill.

- Changed skill category

ㄴ Arche Enhancement, Weaken → Arche Enhancement, Firing Enhancement

- Cooldown: 20s → 30s

- MP Cost: 24 → 40

- Duration: 12s → 15s

- Cooldown: 20s → 30s

- Changed effects

ㄴ Deleted: Skill Power Modifier Increase 20%

ㄴ Added: Skill Critical Hit Damage +60%, Movement Speed +20%

- New effect: Overload

ㄴ Added effects obtained when using the skill.

ㄴ Duration: 10s

ㄴ Initial Stacks: 20 stacks

ㄴ Effect per Stack: Fire Rate +3%

ㄴ Each firing consumes 1 stack

- New effect: Severe Burn

ㄴ Duration: 10s

ㄴ Max Stacks: 5 stacks

ㄴ Continuous Damage: 124.5%

ㄴ Damage Interval: 1s

- Adjusted some skill performances of the Power Unit Change module.

Power Unit Change

- Duration: 5s → 10s

- Cooldown: 20s → 30s

- MP Cost: 24 → 40

- Burn Continuous Damage: 84.3% → 120.4%

(2) Bunny

- Adjusted the performance of the following skills.

Rabbit Foot

- Damage on Double Jump 128.8% → 450.8%

Thrill Bomb

- Skill effects

ㄴ Damage 683.0% → 887.9%

ㄴ Max Number of Hits 6 targets → 8 targets

- Electrocution Continuous Damage 55.9% → 72.7%

Lightning Emission

- Lightning Emission Damage 148.7% → 185.8%

- Electrocution Continuous Damage 53.1% → 66.4%

Maximum Power

- Skill effects

ㄴ Lv.1 Damage 1107.2% → 3543%

ㄴ Lv.2 Damage Increase Time maintained for 1.1s → 0.8s

ㄴ Lv.3 Damage Increase Time maintained for 1.1s → 0.8s

- Adjusted some skill performances of the Superconductor module.

Thrill Bomb

- Skill effects

ㄴ Damage 783.0% → 1017.9%

ㄴ Max Number of Hits 6 targets → 8 targets

Electrocution

- Continuous Damage 55.9% → 72.7%

Lightning Emission

- Lightning Emission Damage 148.7% → 185.8%

- Electrocution Continuous Damage 53.1% → 66.4%

- Adjusted some skill performances of the Electric Charge module.

Electric Charge

- On Double Jump

ㄴ Damage 740.5% → 962.6%

ㄴ Attack Damage at Max Charge 969.5% → 4847.5%

- Adjusted some skill performances of the High-Voltage module.

Thrill Bomb

- Skill effects

ㄴ Damage 747.7% → 1271.0%

ㄴ Max Number of Hits 3 targets → 4 targets

- Electrocution Continuous Damage 77.1% → 131.0%

Lightning Emission

- Lightning Emission

ㄴ Damage 250.5% → 350.7%

ㄴ Max Number of Hits 3 targets → 4 targets

- Electrocution Continuous Damage 89.5% → 125.3%

(3) Freyna

- Adjusted the performance of the following skills.

Contagion Links

- Room 0 Trauma Continuous Damage 188.2% → 225.8%

- Toxic Puddle Continuous Damage 200.5% → 240.6%

- Toxic Reaction Continuous Damage 133.5% → 160.2%

Venom Trauma

- Projectile Damage 718.6% → 862.3%

- Toxic Puddle Continuous Damage 160.4 → 192.4%

- Room 0 Trauma Continuous Damage 188.2% → 225.8%

- Panic Continuous Damage 174.6% → 209.5%

Defense Mechanism

- Room 0 Trauma Continuous Damage 188.2% → 225.8%

- Despair Continuous Damage 174.6% → 209.5%

Putrid Venom

- Toxic Swamp Damage 202.4% → 242.8%

- Room 0 Trauma Continuous Damage 188.2% → 225.8%

- Decay

ㄴ Continuous Damage 174.6% → 209.5%

ㄴ Added an effect that reduces the target enemy's Movement Speed.

ㄴ Movement Speed Reduction 25% (new)

Venom Baptism

- Unique Weapon Damage 768.9% → 1038%

- Room 0 Trauma Continuous Damage 188.2% → 225.8%

- Nightmare Continuous Damage 174.6% → 209.5%

- Adjusted some skill performances of the Contagion module.

Contagion Links

- Room 0 Trauma Continuous Damage 188.2% → 225.8%

- Toxic Puddle Continuous Damage 200.5% → 240.6%

- Venom Trauma

ㄴ Projectile Damage 718.6% → 862.3%

ㄴ Toxic Puddle Continuous Damage 160.4 → 192.4%

ㄴ Room 0 Trauma Continuous Damage 188.2% → 225.8%

Defense Mechanism

- Room 0 Trauma Continuous Damage 188.2% → 225.8%

Putrid Venom

- Toxic Swamp Damage 202.4% → 242.8%

- Room 0 Trauma Continuous Damage 188.2% → 225.8%

Venom Baptism

- Unique Weapon Damage 768.9% → 1038%

- Room 0 Trauma Continuous Damage 188.2% → 225.8%

- Adjusted some skill performances of the Toxic Stimulation module.

Defense Mechanism

- Room 0 Trauma Continuous Damage 188.2% → 225.8%

- Despair Continuous Damage 174.6% → 209.5%

- Adjusted some skill performances of the Venom Synthesis module.

Room 0 Trauma

- Continuous Damage 188.2% → 225.8%

Decay

- Continuous Damage 174.6% → 209.5%

- Added an effect that reduces the target enemy's Movement Speed.

ㄴ Movement Speed Reduction 25%

- Adjusted some skill performances of the Neurotoxin Synthesis module.

Contagion Links

- Room 0 Trauma Continuous Damage 188.2% → 225.8%

- Toxic Puddle Continuous Damage 200.5% → 240.6%

Venom Trauma

- Projectile Damage 718.6% → 862.3%

- Toxic Puddle Continuous Damage 160.4 → 192.4%

- Room 0 Trauma Continuous Damage 188.2% → 225.8%

Defense Mechanism

- Room 0 Trauma Continuous Damage 188.2% → 225.8%

Putrid Venom

- Toxic Swamp Damage 202.4% → 242.8%

- Room 0 Trauma Continuous Damage 188.2% → 225.8%

Venom Baptism

- Unique Weapon Damage 768.9% → 1038%

- Room 0 Trauma Continuous Damage 188.2% → 225.8%

- Adjusted some skill performances of the Toxic Mixture module.

Venom Trauma

- Projectile Damage 718.6% → 862.3%

Putrid Venom

- Toxic Swamp Damage 202.4% → 242.8%

Venom Baptism

- Unique Weapon Damage 768.9% → 1038%

(4) Blair

- Adjusted the performance of the following skills.

Pitmaster

- Base Skill Critical Hit Damage Increase 10% → 20%

- Skill Critical Hit Rate Increase - Flame Zone Count

ㄴ Skill Critical Hit Rate Increase per Stack 5% → 6%

ㄴ Max Stacks: 5 → 6

Blaze Up

- Stack Cooldown 12s → 14s

- Flame Zone Continuous Damage Skill Power 72.8% → 145.6%

- Burn Continuous Damage 80.9% → 121.3%

Extinguish

- Added an effect that recovers HP per Flame Zone.

ㄴ Added the Healing skill category.

- Taste of Aggression

ㄴ Max Stacks: 5 → 6

ㄴ Max HP Recovery per Flame Zone 6%

ㄴ Skill Power Modifier Increase 6% → 9%

ㄴ Movement Speed Increase 25% → 30%

Burn Taste

- Skill effects

ㄴ Continuous Damage Skill Power 457.5% → 686.2%

ㄴ Damage Interval: 0.3s → 0.25s

- Burn Continuous Damage 80.9% → 121.3%

Deadly Cuisine

- Giant Fireball Explosion Damage Skill Power 1628.4% → 2035.5%

- Small Fireball Explosion Damage Skill Power 2467.2 → 3084%

- Flame Zone Continuous Damage Skill Power 72.8% → 182%

- Burn Continuous Damage 80.9% → 121.3%

- Adjusted some skill performances of the Incendiary Bomb module.

Incendiary Bomb

- Basic Info

ㄴ Stack Cooldown 12s → 14s

ㄴ MP Cost 22 → 19

- Flame Zone Continuous Damage Skill Power 72.8% → 182%

- Burn Continuous Damage 80.9% → 121.3%

- Adjusted some skill performances of the Truly Deadly Cuisine module.

Truly Deadly Cuisine

- Giant Fireball Explosion Damage Skill Power 17161% → 18877.1%

- Burn Continuous Damage 80.9% → 121.3%

- Adjusted some skill performances of the Backdraft module.

Pitmaster

- Base Firearm Critical Hit Damage Increase 10% → 20%

- Firearm Critical Hit Rate Increase - Flame Zone Count

ㄴ Firearm Critical Hit Rate Increase per Stack 5% → 6%

ㄴ Max Stacks: 5 → 6

Blaze Up

- Basic Info

ㄴ Stack Cooldown 12s → 14s

ㄴ MP Cost 25 → 19

- Flame Zone Continuous Damage Skill Power 72.8% → 145.6%

- Burn Continuous Damage 80.9% → 121.3%

Extinguish

- Added an effect that recovers HP per Flame Zone.

ㄴ Added the Healing skill category.

- Power of Fire

ㄴ Max Stacks: 5 → 6

ㄴ Max HP Recovery per Flame Zone 6%

ㄴ Weak Point Damage Increase per Flame Zone 6% → 9%

ㄴ Movement Speed Increase 25% → 30%

Burn Taste

- Skill effects

ㄴ Continuous Damage Skill Power 457.5% → 686.2%

ㄴ Damage Interval: 0.3s → 0.25s

- Burn Continuous Damage 80.9% → 121.3%

Deadly Cuisine

- Giant Fireball Explosion Damage Skill Power 407.1% → 814.2%

- Small Fireball Explosion Damage Skill Power 616.8% → 1233.6%

- Flame Zone Continuous Damage Skill Power 36.4% → 72.8%

- Burn Continuous Damage 80.9% → 121.3%

- Adjusted some skill performances of the Classic Chef module.

Pitmaster

- Base Skill Critical Hit Damage Increase 10% → 20%

- Skill Critical Hit Rate Increase - Flame Zone Count

ㄴ Skill Critical Hit Rate Increase per Stack 5% → 6%

ㄴ Max Stacks 7 → 9

Blaze Up

- MP Cost 22 → 19

- Flame Zone Continuous Damage Skill Power 72.8% → 145.6%

- Burn Continuous Damage 80.9% → 121.3%

Deadly Cuisine

- Giant Fireball Explosion Damage Skill Power 1628.4% → 2035.5%

- Small Fireball Explosion Damage Skill Power 2467.2 → 3084%

- Flame Zone Continuous Damage Skill Power 72.8% → 182%

- Burn Continuous Damage 80.9% → 121.3%

- Adjusted some skill performances of the Killer Recipe module.

Pitmaster

- Skill effects

ㄴ Skill Critical Hit Rate Increase 25% → 30%

ㄴ Skill Critical Hit Damage Increase 10% → 30%

ㄴ Skill Power Modifier Increase 30% → 50%

Spicy Meatball

- Meatball Explosion Damage 472.5% → 756.0%

- Burn Continuous Damage 80.9% → 121.3%

Deadly Feast

- Chef's Touch Damage 2614.6% → 3921.9%

- Burn Continuous Damage 80.9% → 121.3%

- Adjusted some skill performance of the Next-level Recipe module.

Merciless Cuisine

- MP Cost 80 → 70

- Flame Zone Continuous Damage 49.6% → 114.0%

- Burn Continuous Damage 80.9% → 121.3%

Hot Delivery

- Skill effects

ㄴ Continuous Damage: 520.6% → 885.0%

ㄴ Damage Interval: 0.3s → 0.25s

- Burn Continuous Damage 80.9% → 121.3%

(5) Luna

- Adjusted performance of the following skills:

Passionate Stage

- Range: 8m → 12m

Relaxing Act

- Range: 8m → 12m

Delightful Stage

- Range: 8m → 12m

- Adjusted the skill performance of Aggressive Melody.

Passionate Stage

- Range: 8m → 12m

Delightful Stage

- Range: 8m → 12m

Modules and Trigger Modules

- 3 new Modules have been added.

Category Tier Module Group Name Description Descendant Ultimate Arche Tech Critical Point Breakthrough For every 2 buffs on self, grants Critical Point. Critical Point: DEF -3%[x], but Movement Speed +3%[x] and Skill Power Modifier +6%[+] (Up to 5 stacks, effect ends when there are less than 2 buffs) Descendants Ultimate Arche Tech Intimidation Release When landing a Skill Attack, deals 85%[x] of DEF as Additional Damage to the target (Up to 325,000 of DEF, Cooldown 8s against the same target) Descendants Ultimate Arche Tech Life on the Edge When HP is 50% or lower, Skill Critical Hit Damage +59.7%[x]

- New modules can be obtained through the following:

ㄴ Rewards for defeating the Wall Crasher

ㄴ Defeat monsters rewards for Axion Plains missions

ㄴ Combining modules

- 3 new Trigger Modules have been added.

Module Effect Storm Bullet Hitting an enemy with a Piercing Projectile type Skill spawns an Eye of the Storm at the location that deals continuous damage. Tactical Acceleration Using a Supply type Skill grants Tactical Acceleration to self and allies within range. While Tactical Acceleration is active, weapons instantly reload with available Rounds and Movement Speed increases while firing. However, weapons do not reload if no Rounds are available. Tactical Acceleration cannot be triggered again for a certain duration. Blazing Zone Using a Tow type Skill spawns a Blazing Zone at the triggered location that deals continuous damage.

- The 3 Trigger Modules are included in the 'Trigger Module Loot' and can be obtained from them.

- Increases the acquisition chance and number of 'Trigger Module Loots.'

ㄴ Chance to obtain as Axion Plains mission completion reward: 25% → 33%

ㄴ Chance to obtain as additional rewards from Axion Plains Operational Area: 25% → 33%

ㄴ Amount obtained as rewards for defeating the Wall Crasher: 4 to 22 → 5 to 29

ㄴ Amount obtained as rewards for Dimensional Energy stabilization: 1 → 2

Mutant Cell

- 8 new Mutant Cells have been added.

Name Socket Type Description Arche Chain Catalyst Malachite On Skill hit, inflicts Arche Chain Catalyst on the target hit. - Duration: 10s - Non-Attribute Skill Resistance Reduction: Non-Attribute Skill Power Boost Ratio x 12.5% - Max Reduction: 20% - Cooldown for the same target 30s Fire Chain Catalyst Almandine On Skill hit, inflicts Fire Chain Catalyst on the target hit. - Duration: 10s - Fire Skill Resistance Reduction: Fire Skill Power Boost Ratio x 12.5% - Max Reduction: 20% - Cooldown for the same target 30s Chill Chain Catalyst Cerulean On Skill hit, inflicts Chill Chain Catalyst on the target hit. - Duration: 10s - Chill Skill Resistance Reduction: Chill Skill Power Boost Ratio x 12.5% - Max Reduction: 20% - Cooldown for the same target 30s Toxin Chain Catalyst Xantic On Skill hit, inflicts Toxin Chain Catalyst on the target hit. - Duration: 10s - Toxic Skill Resistance Reduction: Toxic Skill Power Boost Ratio x 12.5% - Max Reduction: 20% - Cooldown for the same target 30s Electric Chain Catalyst Rutile On Skill hit, inflicts Electric Chain Catalyst on the target hit. - Duration: 10s - Electric Skill Resistance Reduction: Electric Skill Power Boost Ratio x 12.5% - Max Reduction: 20% - Cooldown for the same target 30s Arche Concentration Cerulean Each time a debuff is inflicted on a target, grants Arche Concentration to self. - Duration: 10s - Max Stacks: 3 - Skill Critical Hit Damage: 12.5%[x] - Skill Critical Hit Damage Increase per Stack: 12.5%[x] Arche Maximization Malachite Each time a debuff is inflicted on a target, grants Arche Maximization to self. - Duration: 10s - Max Stacks: 3 - Skill Critical Hit Rate: 11.5%[x] - Skill Critical Hit Rate per Stack: 11.5%[x] Recovery Amplification Wave Malachite When a buff or healing is given to an ally, grants Recovery Amplification Wave to self. - Duration: 10s - HP Heal: 0.097[+] - Outgoing Shield Recovery: 0.097[+] - Cooldown: 20s

- New Mutant Cells can be selectively obtained from 'Mutant Cell Box A.'

- Mutant Cell Box A can be obtained through the following:

ㄴ Axion Plains mission completion reward

ㄴ Rewards for defeating the Wall Crasher

New Rewards for Axion Plains

- New rewards have been added for clearing Axion Plains missions.

ㄴ Research Blueprint Loot A - 10% acquisition chance

ㆍ From each Research Blueprint Loot A, you can obtain one of the blueprints for crafting Ultimate Luna' or 'Snowy Sled Dog'.

ㄴ Mutant Cell Box A - 5% acquisition chance

ㆍ By opening a Mutant Cell Box A, you select one of the 8 new Mutant Cells to obtain.

ㄴ Luna Modification Modules 2 types - 5% acquisition chance each

ㆍ Battlefield Concert, Battlefield Artist

- Added new additional rewards for completing Axion Plains Operational Area Mission.

ㄴ Arche Loot B - 5% acquisition chance

ㆍ From each Arche Loot B, you can obtain one of the blueprints for crafting 'Ultimate Luna.'

ㄴ Snowy Sled Dog Loot - 5% acquisition chance

ㆍ From each Snowy Sled Dog Loot, you can obtain one of the blueprints for crafting 'Snowy Sled Dog.'

ㄴ 2 Luna Modification Modules - 5% extra acquisition chance each

ㆍ Battlefield Concert, Battlefield Artist

- Added random drop rewards for defeating special monsters.

ㄴ New Ultimate Tier Modules 3 types

ㆍ Life on the Edge, Intimidation Release, Critical Point Breakthrough

ㄴ Fellow Enhancement Blueprint 3 types

ㆍ Fortified Supplement Blueprint, Special Synthetic Calcium Blueprint, Ultimate Protein Compound Blueprint

- Added random drop rewards for destroying Field Objects in Axion Plains. (Axium Resource Cache, Axium Supply Box)

ㄴ Fellow Enhancement Research Materials 3 types

ㆍ Lectin Acceptor, Adaptive Protein, Ionized Metal

Miscellaneous

(1) Quests

- Added a new Sub Quest in Axion Plains.

ㄴ Descendants who completed Main Quests in Axion Plains can start new Sub Quest at a Vulgus Transport Ship that can be found somewhere in Axion Plains.

ㄴ Complete the Sub Quest to obtain special Records and Chest Attachment.

(2) Fellow Customization Loadout

- Added Fellow Customization Loadout.

ㄴ You get 3 default Loadout slots.

ㄴ You may expand the Loadout slots to 5 at maximum. Each slot expansion costs 100 Caliber.

ㄴ Customization before the update will be saved in Loadout 1.

(3) View Descendants

- Added some information in View Descendant.

ㄴ Arche Tuning

ㄴ Inversion Reinforcement

ㄴ Trigger Module

- You can see View Descendant of players ranked for certain content.

ㄴ This feature may reveal in-game information about the account name of Descendants in ranking, their equipped items, ranking, etc., to other players.

ㄴ Where to view:

ㆍ Leaderboards - Solo

ㆍ Dimensional Breach Stabilization Contribution

(4) Recommended Party Member

- Changed the 'Received Requests' in the Party tab to 'Recommended Party Member'.

- 'Recommended Party Member' allows you to receive recommendations on Party Members that suit your Recruitment Conditions.

ㄴ Recommendation can be received if you are not in a Party or the leader of a Party with vacancy.

ㄴ Entering Party tab screen or clicking Refresh button will renew the Recommended Party Member list.

- Select 'Recommended Party Member' to display a social pop-up. You can check the player information, invite them to the Party, or choose to reject recommendation in the pop-up.

ㄴ Once a recommendation has been rejected, the player will not be recommended until you change the Recruitment Conditions.

Events

- Added 2 new Event Challenges 'Sing Along with Luna' and 'Collectible Merchants Collec-T & Edi-T Have Arrived!'. [Go to Event Notice]

ㄴ Play 'Ultimate Luna,' the new Ultimate Descendant and get various Growth Items and Customization Items.

ㄴ Complete Event Challenges to obtain Collectible Coins and display various Collectibles in your Lounge!

ㄴ Event Period: After the 09.04.2025 (Thu) maintenance - 09.30.2025 (Tue) 23:59 (PDT)

- A new attendance event 'Luna's Music Journal' has been added.

ㄴ This 14-day event allows you to use Attendance Memento, which can be exchanged for past attendance rewards.

ㄴ There are various rewards ready for the players, including 'Luna's Reward Box' for the acquisition and growth of Ultimate Luna and rewards that contain Customization Items.

ㄴ Event Period: After the 09.04.2025 (Thu) maintenance - 09.30.2025 (Tue) 23:59 (PDT)

Shop

(1) UI Improvement

- Improvements were made to the UI of categories and sub-categories in Shop.

ㄴ Previous: Sub-categories are displayed in the list on the right when hovering over the category.

ㄴ Improved: Sub-categories are displayed in the list at the bottom when the category is clicked.

ㆍ Clicking a category will automatically select the sub-category at the top to display products.

- Moved the Featured category to the top of the list.

(2) Added Themed Page

- Added 'Themed' page at the bottom of the Popular Category.

ㄴ 4 'Themed' pages are added (Lounge/Ultimate Luna & Snowy Sled Dog/Sunset Cocktail/H1 Racing).

ㄴ Themed pages display only the products that are related to the featured theme.

ㄴ Clicking the banner image in a Themed page will automatically search the theme in All Popular so that you can see related products.

ㄴ Themed products have an added tag of #ThemeName at the end of the product description for easier search.

(3) Added New Category

- Added 'Lounge' category.

ㄴ Lounge category includes the following sub-categories:

ㆍ Diorama

ㆍ Figurines

ㆍ Ornaments

ㆍ Lounge Pose

(4) Added New Products

- Added new products.

Main Category Sub Category Items Special Bundles Limited Bundles Ultimate Luna Special Bundle Special Bundles Limited Bundles Ultimate Luna Bundle Special Bundles Limited Bundles Serena's Ancient Angel Bundle Special Bundles Limited Bundles [Lounge] White-night Gulch Diorama Bundle Special Bundles Limited Bundles [Lounge] Paradise Pool Diorama Bundle Special Bundles Limited Bundles [Lounge] After a Shower Bundle Special Bundles Limited Bundles [Lounge] Lounge Underwear Bundle Special Bundles Limited Bundles Snowy Sled Dog Total Bundle Special Bundles Limited Bundles Fellow Growth Bundle Special Bundles Limited Bundles Armored Dogs Fellow Bundle Special Bundles Limited Bundles Void Exploration Fellow Bundle Special Bundles Limited Bundles Mountain Rescue Fellow Bundle Special Bundles Rotational Bundle [Rotational] Esiemo's Frenzied Leadership Bundle Special Bundles Rotational Bundle [Rotational] Lepic's Reaper of the Battlefield Bundle Special Bundles Rotational Bundle [Rotational] Luna's Augmented Reality of Madness Bundle Special Bundles Rotational Bundle [Rotational] Freyna's Quarantine Clearance Bundle Special Bundles Rotational Bundle [Rotational] Bunny's Hyperdimensional Sprinter Bundle Descendants Ultimate Descendants Ultimate Luna Themed Skins Regular Skins [Lounge] After a Shower Set Themed Skins Regular Skins [Lounge] Lounge Underwear Set Premium Skins Ultimate Descendant Skins Ultimate Luna's Moonlight Stage Premium Skins Descendant Skins Serena's Ancient Angel Premium Skins Head Skins Neon Cat Premium Skins Makeup Fruit Juice Premium Skins Makeup Atmosphere Cosmetic Items Back Attachments "Luna Is Back" Cosmetic Items Spawns Angel's Ring Cosmetic Items Spawns Moonlight Challenge Cosmetic Items Ecive Debut Album Cosmetic Items UI Themes/Name Cards New Crescent Cosmetic Items UI Themes/Name Cards Rest is Important Fellows Fellows Snowy Sled Dog Fellows Fellow Skins Armored Dog Recon Helmet Fellows Fellow Skins Armored Dog Detachable Protection Kit Fellows Fellow Skins Prototype Void Exploration Equipment Fellows Fellow Skins Prototype Void Suit Fellows Fellow Skins Frost Out MK.3 Fellows Fellow Skins Heater Core Winter Clothes Fellows Fellow Decorations Time of Dogs and Blizzards Fellows Fellow Decorations Now's Our Chance Fellows Fellow Decorations Armored Dog AGS Fellows Fellow Decorations Compact Void Scanner Fellows Fellow Decorations Lightweight Emergency Rescue Kit LOUNGE Diorama Paradise Pool LOUNGE Diorama White-night Gulch - Moongrave Basin LOUNGE Figurines Serena (S) - Paradise LOUNGE Figurines Ines (S) - Paradise LOUNGE Figurines Hailey (S) - Paradise LOUNGE Figurines Luna (S) - Paradise LOUNGE Figurines Valby (S) - Paradise LOUNGE Figurines Sharen (S) - Paradise LOUNGE Figurines Gley (S) - Paradise LOUNGE Figurines Freyna (S) - Paradise LOUNGE Figurines Bunny (S) - Paradise LOUNGE Figurines Viessa (S) - Paradise LOUNGE Figurines Dead Bride (M) - Classic LOUNGE Figurines Executioner (M) - Classic LOUNGE Figurines Bunny (M) - Classic LOUNGE Ornaments Lavish Sunbed LOUNGE Ornaments Plain Sunbed LOUNGE Ornaments Bare Sunbed LOUNGE Ornaments Complete Tactical Armored Vehicle LOUNGE Ornaments Plain Tactical Armored Vehicle LOUNGE Ornaments Bare Tactical Armored Vehicle LOUNGE Lounge Pose Personal Maintenance LOUNGE Lounge Pose Enjoyable Shower LOUNGE Lounge Pose Cheerful Shower Customize Vehicle Paint Clear Vivid Blue Customize Vehicle Paint Clear Neon Red Customize Vehicle Paint Shiny Light Blue Customize Vehicle Paint Matte Candlelight Yellow Customize Vehicle Paint Matte Pink Customize Vehicle Paint Matte Yellow Customize Vehicle Paint Bright Matte Sky Customize Vehicle Paint Matte Dark Gray Customize Vehicle Paint Shiny Metal Ivory Customize Vehicle Paint Metal Matte White

■ Patch 1.3.3

Content Improvements

(1) Content

Axion Plains

- Adjusted the placement of some Supply Box and Resource Cache in Axion Plains.

- Improvements were made to the visibility of the Teleportation action of Breach Spreader.

- Improvements were made to explosion effects featured in some Axion Plains Missions.

Sigma Sector

- Modified the position of Support Drones that serve as obstacles in Isolated Desert.

(2) Descendants

- Improved Descendants' footstep sounds.

ㄴ The high-heel clicking sounds have been improved to be more realistic.

ㄴ Added new footstep sounds that reflect the type of shoes for each Skin.

(3) Weapons

- Adjusted the Degrading Enzyme range and Reloading time of 'ERASER,' an Ultimate Weapon.

Degrading Enzyme Range Previous Changed Level 1 4 m 4 m Level 2 4 m 5 m Level 3 4 m 6 m Level 4 4 m 7 m Level 5 4 m 8 m

Previous Reload Time Modified Reload Time 2.4s 2.2s

(4) Battle Pass

- The following Battle Pass Daily achievements have been rebalanced:

ㄴ Reduced the number of monster defeats with specific ammunition for Assignments.

ㄴ Reduced the number of monster defeats with specific weapons for Assignments.

ㄴ Reduced the number of monster defeats with specific Attributes and Arche Skills for Assignments.

ㄴ Reduced the number of Commander defeats for Assignments.

ㄴ Modified the Outpost Clear objective so it no longer appears for all players.

ㄴ Modified the Acquire Amorphous Materials objective so it no longer appears for Expert players.

ㄴ Modified the Rescue your squad Assignment so that only the XP 10,000 task appears.

ㄴ Modified the Open Encrypted Vault Assignment so that only the XP 10,000 task appears.

ㄴ Modified the Infiltration Clear Assignment so that only XP 10,000 task appears for expert players.

(5) Vehicles

- Colliding into monsters while mounting a Vehicle pushes the monster back with Knockback and deals a small amount of damage.

ㄴ Colliding into a monster slightly reduces the Vehicle's Speed.

ㄴ The monster knockback distance depends on the Vehicle's Speed.

- Modified to allow the players to use unique weapons while on a Vehicle.

ㄴ Using a unique weapon will make the player dismount the vehicle and equip the selected unique weapon.

- Modified to allow the players to mount a Vehicle while using a unique weapon.

ㄴ Pressing the Mount key now unequips the Unique Weapon before mounting.

(6) UI & UX

- Improvements were made to play different acquisition animation by item acquisition history.

ㄴ A mini animation will be played (e.g., displaying the item name only) for re-acquiring items that were previously acquired.

ㄴ A big animation will be played along with the item's icon for newly acquired items or important items.

ㆍ A big animation will be played for Tracking On or Target Reward items.

ㄴ Slightly reduced the duration of the item acquisition animation.

- Added the display of social tags set by logged-in Descendants in social pop-up.

ㄴ If offline, it will be empty.

ㄴ Social tags can be set in Party > My Tags.

- Added Search function to Weapons, Reactors, and External Components Inventory.

ㄴ You can enter keywords such as names, types, options, etc., to search for items you want.

ㄴ The key-shaped keyword search button allows a faster keyword selection.

- Added Detailed Filter function to Weapons, Reactors, and External Components Inventory.

ㄴ Select Detailed Filter button to set multiple conditions for filtered search.

ㄴ You can pick and choose various conditions, such as level, tier, type, option, etc., to look for the item you want.

- Improvements were made to Quest Path Display Drones to not overlap with NPCs.

(7) Dimensional Breach Alert

- Modified the Contribution calculation standards.

ㄴ Contribution is accumulated according to the ratio of damage dealt to Wall Crasher at the time of its defeat.

ㄴ The highest contribution will be accumulated in the same round of battle against Wall Crasher.

ㄴ Only the highest contribution will be reflected in the final result, no matter how many times you play the same round. The rest will be discarded.

- Added Help guide to Dimensional Breach Alert pop-up.

(8) Miscellaneous

- Improvements were made to remove some Skills remaining in the Battle area once the monster is killed.

- Improvements were made to display the matchmaking stage first when you enter the screen during Void Erosion Purge matchmaking.

- Added 2 new types of Social Tags in Party tap.

Category Social Tag Names Descendant & Fellow Research Ultimate Luna Snowy Sled Dog

- Improved Medal as follows:

ㄴ Improvements were made for Tooltip to appear when hovering over the Medals icon in Social pop-up.

ㄴ Improvements were made to the Medal Item Tooltip to display the stage-by-stage changes of Medal and my current progress.

ㄴ Added the following phrase in the description of 1 Star Medal Item.

'Collecting identical medals increases the medal's tier based on the number collected.'

- “Manage Privacy Settings” option has been added to the game menu.

ㄴ In certain regions, you can use this feature to consent to or withdraw consent for the collection of personal information provided through the Nexon Open API.

ㄴ You can access this feature via Account > Manage Account Info > Manage Privacy Settings.

ㄴ In this menu, you can also check the consent status of the logged-in account.

Bug Fixes

(1) Content

- Fixed an issue where all monster projectile speeds were the same; they are not reverted to their respective speeds.

- Fixed an issue where 'Steel Pincer' stops its action when it gains a certain distance.

- Fixed an issue where the Wall Crasher's Skill Sounds were breaking up in 8-Player Intercept Battle in Axion Plains.

- Fixed an issue where a player in a party cannot move to a new map when switching to the Public/Private map of the same field where the player is currently located.

- Fixed an issue where the spawning animation failed to play when entering after matching Wall Crasher.

(2) Descendants

- Fixed an issue where using 'Demonic Modification' Skill after equipping Gley Modification Module 'Demonic Modification' prevented the player from shooting

- Fixed an issue where some effects are not in displayed when defeating enemies with Jayber Turret.

- Fixed an issue where the Skill music was temporarily interrupted when the player entered and exited UI Screen after using Luna's Skill.

(3) Weapons

- Modified not to display the Firearm trail effect when a Ranged Weapon's scope is zoomed in.

- Fixed an issue where the 'Inversion Reinforcement 'Area Burst Inducer' effect is applied to self when Guardian Lance is summoned with the Unique Ability of Ultimate Weapon 'King's Guard Lance'.

(4) Battle Pass

- Fixed an issue where Complete a Mission in a Party Assignment is not applied in Public matchmaking.

- Fixed the incorrect description of Defeat with Special Rounds Assignment.

Previous Description Changed Description Defeat monsters with weapons that use Enhanced Rounds Defeat monsters with weapons that use Special Rounds

- Fixed an issue where the titles of some Seasonal Weekly Challenge Missions are displayed differently in Korean and other languages.

Previous Mission in Korean Previous Mission in Other Languages Changed Mission in Korean/Other Languages Mission Specialist Clear a Hard Mission (excluding Outpost, Fragment, Fusion Reactor) Mission Specialist Reach Total Electric Skill Kills Total Electric Skill Damage Dealt Defeat enemies with Electric skills Reach Total Fire Skill Kills Total Fire Skill Damage Dealt Defeat enemies with Fire skills Reach Total Toxic Skill Kills Total Toxic Skill Damage Dealt Defeat enemies with Toxic skills Reach Total Chill Skill Kills Total Chill Skill Damage Dealt Defeat enemies with Chill skills Reach Total Non-Attribute Skill Kills Total Non-Attribute Skill Damage Dealt Defeat enemies with Non-Attribute skills

(5) UI & UX

- Fixed an issue where the enemy incoming animation was displayed on the Radar while waiting to enter a Dungeon.

- Fixed an issue where the acquisition source of Void Axium was displayed in duplication in Library.

- Fixed an issue where acquisition status of some items was displayed abnormally in Library.

ㄴ This fix is applied to items that are consumed immediately upon acquisition, such as Trigger Module Loot, Research Blueprint Loot, etc.

ㄴ The modification is applicable to items acquired after the patch. The number in inventory will be displayed as 0.

(6) Boost Path

- Modified to instantly complete 'Complete Weapon Modules 2' Quest once 'Enhance the Unique Ability of Thunder Cage 9' Quest has already been completed.

- Modified the description of the completion criteria of 'Research Marksman Hailey 14' Quest.

ㄴ Previous: 'Complete Max Module Capacity UP using Energy Activators'

ㄴ Changed: 'Descendant: Complete Max Module Capacity UP using Energy Activators'

(7) Miscellaneous

- Fixed an issue where mini games occasionally failed to start when interacting Encrypted Vaults while on a Vehicle.

- Fixed an issue where the accepting of a new Quest overwrites the existing Designated Target Quest.

Thank you.