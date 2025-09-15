 Skip to content
15 September 2025 Build 19842669 Edited 15 September 2025 – 19:06:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Bug fix for Poison Promise finale adventure

Changed files in this update

Windows The Lord of the Rings: Journeys in Middle-earth Windows Depot Depot 1003401
macOS The Lord of the Rings: Journeys in Middle-earth OSX Depot Depot 1003402
