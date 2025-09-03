Hi!
I've pushed update 1.1.12 to the main branch on Steam.
Player is now able to climb obstacles that are a little higher by holding down the jump button.
You should be able to more consistently climb hard to reach places and cross larger gaps.
This change should help specially in the early game, while you haven't unlocked many movement upgrades.
Let me know what you think!
Have fun :)
