3 September 2025 Build 19842668 Edited 3 September 2025 – 18:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hi!

I've pushed update 1.1.12 to the main branch on Steam.

Player is now able to climb obstacles that are a little higher by holding down the jump button.
You should be able to more consistently climb hard to reach places and cross larger gaps.
This change should help specially in the early game, while you haven't unlocked many movement upgrades.

Let me know what you think!

Have fun :)

Changed files in this update

Depot 2804941
  • Loading history…
