 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight Deadlock Hollow Knight: Silksong HELLDIVERS™ 2 Path of Exile 2 Cronos: The New Dawn
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
3 September 2025 Build 19842626 Edited 3 September 2025 – 15:46:28 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

CHANGES:

- Some support spells have been disabled on hardcore
- Reversed the recently added GFX layers for the void ball + insanity modifiers on the isles, they have been replaced by more CPU friendly effects
- The void trial's projectile is now much larger and easier to spot
- The hammerfall modifier now clearly shows that it is weak to arrows
- Added further checks to prevent being able to open multiple stat chests at once
- It is now impossible to have enemies spawning below you in arena when the wave switches
- If you leave the isles before you gathered any plunder, the 15 minute cooldown will no longer trigger

FIXED:

- Getting overlapping/multiple divine shields active through Blessing Of Protection/Divine Plea is no longer possible
- Text overlap issue on the slaughter log resolved

Changed files in this update

Depot 2730801
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link