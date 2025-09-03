CHANGES: - Some support spells have been disabled on hardcore

- Reversed the recently added GFX layers for the void ball + insanity modifiers on the isles, they have been replaced by more CPU friendly effects

- The void trial's projectile is now much larger and easier to spot

- The hammerfall modifier now clearly shows that it is weak to arrows

- Added further checks to prevent being able to open multiple stat chests at once

- It is now impossible to have enemies spawning below you in arena when the wave switches

- If you leave the isles before you gathered any plunder, the 15 minute cooldown will no longer trigger



FIXED: - Getting overlapping/multiple divine shields active through Blessing Of Protection/Divine Plea is no longer possible

- Text overlap issue on the slaughter log resolved