CHANGES:- Some support spells have been disabled on hardcore
- Reversed the recently added GFX layers for the void ball + insanity modifiers on the isles, they have been replaced by more CPU friendly effects
- The void trial's projectile is now much larger and easier to spot
- The hammerfall modifier now clearly shows that it is weak to arrows
- Added further checks to prevent being able to open multiple stat chests at once
- It is now impossible to have enemies spawning below you in arena when the wave switches
- If you leave the isles before you gathered any plunder, the 15 minute cooldown will no longer trigger
FIXED:- Getting overlapping/multiple divine shields active through Blessing Of Protection/Divine Plea is no longer possible
- Text overlap issue on the slaughter log resolved
