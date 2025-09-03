 Skip to content
3 September 2025 Build 19842622 Edited 3 September 2025 – 16:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Fixed achievement unlock inconsistency bug
- Updated Jollywood City fence placement
- Adjusted cutscenes and animations across the board
- Improved localization throughout the game

