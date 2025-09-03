Thanks for all the feedback. Today’s patch adds new sigils, quality-of-life tweaks, and a big batch of fixes.
UI / UX & Audio
Stage List: tooltips added; layout expanded; new “Sort by Order” option; various bug fixes.
Hovering over a Boulder now shows its roll direction.
Holding Ctrl+Shift enters Trap Sell Mode.
While a hero is selected, clicking a trap-build button now clears the hero selection to avoid state overlap.
Grinder Trap SFX now properly pause when the game is paused.
VSync split into two options: Frame Rate Limit and Hardware VSync.
Content & Systems
Added three new Sigils (sold in the shop).
- Choice: All Trait options are available when upgrading Traps.
- Mono: If there’s only one Trap of a given type on the map, its rearm speed is increased by 30%.
- Ember: Anima Engine gauge drains 50% slower.
Added Necromancer dialogues.
Consumable traps now accumulate charges when unused (up to 3).
Changing a Conqueror skill now restarts the game.
Balance & Mechanics
Fixed an issue that limited the Necromancer's attack range.
Arcane Trap - Accretion trait damage bonus capped at +500%.
Arcane Trap - Range now increases exactly to its stated value.
Inferno and Chain Traps are no longer affected by global range increases.
Units reset/initialized now properly clear movement speed gained from the Chase rune.
Push Trap – Crushing Force trait now applies damage correctly.
Push/Lure/Spring traps: combo-gain traits now apply correctly; prevented self-only combo generation.
Bug Fixes
Long-range traps now calculate distance correctly after paths change (e.g., when obstacles are destroyed).
Fixed summoned units spawning inside walls/voids (especially spaces made by FakeWall) by validating spawn points.
Fixed duplicate-build penalty dropping below 0 (no more getting paid to place duplicates).
Fixed Dart Trap: in the upgrade panel, pressing Reset while selected no longer leaves traits selectable.
Restore feature no longer breaks pathfinding.
Fixed Bloon pathfinding over gaps.
