3 September 2025 Build 19842600 Edited 3 September 2025 – 15:46:37 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Thanks for all the feedback. Today’s patch adds new sigils, quality-of-life tweaks, and a big batch of fixes.

UI / UX & Audio

  • Stage List: tooltips added; layout expanded; new “Sort by Order” option; various bug fixes.

  • Hovering over a Boulder now shows its roll direction.

  • Holding Ctrl+Shift enters Trap Sell Mode.

  • While a hero is selected, clicking a trap-build button now clears the hero selection to avoid state overlap.

  • Grinder Trap SFX now properly pause when the game is paused.

  • VSync split into two options: Frame Rate Limit and Hardware VSync.

Content & Systems

  • Added three new Sigils (sold in the shop).

    - Choice: All Trait options are available when upgrading Traps.

    - Mono: If there’s only one Trap of a given type on the map, its rearm speed is increased by 30%.

    - Ember: Anima Engine gauge drains 50% slower.

  • Added Necromancer dialogues.

  • Consumable traps now accumulate charges when unused (up to 3).

  • Changing a Conqueror skill now restarts the game.

Balance & Mechanics

  • Fixed an issue that limited the Necromancer's attack range.

  • Arcane Trap - Accretion trait damage bonus capped at +500%.

  • Arcane Trap - Range now increases exactly to its stated value.

  • Inferno and Chain Traps are no longer affected by global range increases.

  • Units reset/initialized now properly clear movement speed gained from the Chase rune.

  • Push Trap – Crushing Force trait now applies damage correctly.

  • Push/Lure/Spring traps: combo-gain traits now apply correctly; prevented self-only combo generation.

  • Bug Fixes

  • Long-range traps now calculate distance correctly after paths change (e.g., when obstacles are destroyed).

  • Fixed summoned units spawning inside walls/voids (especially spaces made by FakeWall) by validating spawn points.

  • Fixed duplicate-build penalty dropping below 0 (no more getting paid to place duplicates).

  • Fixed Dart Trap: in the upgrade panel, pressing Reset while selected no longer leaves traits selectable.

  • Restore feature no longer breaks pathfinding.

  • Fixed Bloon pathfinding over gaps.

