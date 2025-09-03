 Skip to content
3 September 2025 Build 19842551 Edited 3 September 2025 – 16:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello!
A small updated today featuring a few recent requests.

- Window reset button! This can be accessed through the taskbar menu. It will instantly reset all window placements to the default positions. Useful if a window has gone out of view. Nice to finally have this in.
- Number truncation. In endless mode, super big numbers will now get shortened (ie $10500000000 now will show as $10.5b). Easier to read, and prevents some UI glitches that were happening.
- A new option to lock the hovered-over states in the hardware monitor, so you can always see the surplus/deficit values. The toggle can be found in Billing Breakdown.
- Small updates to the Brazilian Portuguese translation, including achievement localization, with thanks to Acanixz!

That's all for now, but there are some exciting updates in the pipeline which I look forward to sharing.

Thank you for playing!

