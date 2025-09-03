Hello!
A small updated today featuring a few recent requests.
- Window reset button! This can be accessed through the taskbar menu. It will instantly reset all window placements to the default positions. Useful if a window has gone out of view. Nice to finally have this in.
- Number truncation. In endless mode, super big numbers will now get shortened (ie $10500000000 now will show as $10.5b). Easier to read, and prevents some UI glitches that were happening.
- A new option to lock the hovered-over states in the hardware monitor, so you can always see the surplus/deficit values. The toggle can be found in Billing Breakdown.
- Small updates to the Brazilian Portuguese translation, including achievement localization, with thanks to Acanixz!
That's all for now, but there are some exciting updates in the pipeline which I look forward to sharing.
Thank you for playing!
1.5: Some small QoL Tweaks
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 2276982
- Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 2276983
- Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 2276984
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update